Beth Mead scoring her side's second goal with teammates Lauren Hemp against the Netherlands last week (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

With less than a week to before the start of the UEFA Women’s European Championship, England boss Sarina Wiegman will get one final chance to assess her squad as they take on Switzerland this afternoon in their final pre-tournament friendly.

The Lionesses have been in excellent form heading into the tournament, brushing aside Belgium 3-0 before a incredible performance at Elland Road saw the team crush Euro 2017 winners Holland 5-1 last week.

Goals from Beth Mead, Ella Toone and a stunning volley from Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp put the seal on a hugely impressive victory that has led many pundits and former players citing England as ‘the team to beat’ heading into the UEFA competition.

Perhaps even more impressively, England secured the 5-1 victory over the Dutch without record goalscorer Ellen White who missed the game against Dutch due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The 33-year-old striker will play a part this evening after her recovery from the virus, though superstar defender Lucy Bronze will miss out due to illness, making it likely one of Demi Stokes or Jess Carter will be forced to fill in at full-back.

The clash against the Swiss side will be England final game before they kick off the tournament against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford – a game which is has now been confirmed as a total sell out by UEFA.

Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Friday June 30, Kick-off: 5pm (BST)

Similar to last week’s game with the Netherlands, the game against Switzerland will be live on ITV4, with the pre-game programme starting at 4:30pm.

The match is also being streamed live for free via the ITV hub, for viewers with a TV licence.

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (FC Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Unattached), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Unattached), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (c) (Arsenal)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

What are the latest odds for Switzerland vs England?

England are strong favourites for another victory, with odds of 1/5, while Switzerland are priced at 91 for the win. Fancy a draw? You can get odds of 9/2.