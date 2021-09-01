This summer’s Premier League saw one of the most interesting transfer windows in recent memory.
The glorious homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the multi-million pound bid that sealed Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea and Jack Grealish’s record breaking £100 million transfer to champions Manchester City. Its been a transfer window to relish for football fans.
However, such has been the speed of moves, you’d be forgiven for forgetting one or two of them, so we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every transfer that happened in the Premier League, club-by-club.
Arsenal
In
Albert Sambi Lokonga – Anderlecht, Undisclosed
Nuno Tavares – Benfica, £8m
Ben White – Brighton, £50m
Martin Odegaard – Real Madrid, £30m
Aaron Ramsdale – Sheffield United, £24m
Takehiro Tomiyasu – Bologna, Undisclosed
Out
Willian – Corinthians, Free
David Luiz – contract expired
Daniel Ballard – Millwall, Loan
Ben Sheaf – Coventry, Undisclosed
Matt Smith – Doncaster, Loan
Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille, Loan
William Saliba – Marseille, Loan
Mark McGuinness – Cardiff, Undisclosed
Trae Coyle – FC Lausanne-Sport, Undisclosed
Zech Medkley – KV Oostende, Undisclosed
Dinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart, Loan
Tyreece John-Jules – Blackpool, Loan
Harry Clarke – Ross County, Loan
Jordi Osei-Tutu – Nottingham Forest, Loan
Joe Willock – Newcastle, Undisclosed
Lucas Torreira – Fiorentina, Loan
Miguel Azeez – Portsmouth, Loan
Alex Runarsson – OH Leuven, Loan
Hector Bellerin – Real Betis, Loan
Reiss Nelson – Feyenoord, Loan
Aston Villa
In
Danny Ings – Southampton, £25m
Emiliano Buendia – Norwich, £33m
Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen, Undisclosed
Ashley Young – Inter Milan, Free
Axel Tuanzebe – Manchester United, Loan
Out
Jack Grealish – Manchester City, £100m
Ahmed Elmohamady – contract expired
Tom Heaton – Manchester United, Free
Neil Taylor – contract expired
Bjorn Engels – Royal Antwerp, Undisclosed
Kaine Kesler Hayden – Swindon, Loan
Louie Barry – Ipswich, Loan
Brad Young – Carlisle, Loan
Tyreik Wright – Salford, Loan
Conor Hourihane – Sheffield United, Loan
Mungo Bridge – FC Annecy, Loan
Frederic Guilbert – Strasbourg, Loan
Brentford
In
Frank Onyeka – FC Midtjylland, Undisclosed
Kristoffer Ajer – Celtic, £12.6m
Myles Peart-Harris – Chelsea, Undisclosed
Yoane Wissa – Lorient, Undisclosed
Alvaro Fernandez – Huesca, Loan
Out
Arthur Read – Stevenage, Free
Aaron Pressley – AFC Wimbledon, Loan
Henrik Dalsgaard – FC Midtjylland, Free
Luke Daniels – contract expired
Emiliano Marcondes – contract expired
Luke Daniels – Middlesbrough, Free
Brighton
In
Marc Cucurella – Getafe, £15.4m
Enock Mwepu – RB Salzburg, Undisclosed
Kjell Scherpen – Ajax, Undisclosed
Jeremy Sarmiento – Benfica, Undisclosed
Kaoru Mitoma – Kawasaki Frontale, Undisclosed
Abdallah Sima – Slavia Prague, Undisclosed
Out
Davy Propper – PSV Eindhoven, Undisclosed
Jose Izquierdo – contract expired
Christian Walton – Ipswich, Loan
Andrew Crofts – contract expired
Teddy Jenks – Aberdeen, Loan
Alex Cochrane – Hearts, Loan
Ryan Longman – Hull, Loan
Viktor Gyokeres – Coventry, Undisclosed
Mat Ryan – Real Sociedad, Undisclosed
Matt Clarke – West Brom, Loan
Jensen Weir – Cambridge, Loan
Ben White – Arsenal, £50m
Leo Ostigard – Stoke, Loan
Kaoru Mitoma – Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, Loan
Florin Andone – Cadiz, Loan
Jan Paul van Hecke – Blackburn, Loan
Jayson Molumby – West Brom, Loan
Percy Tau – Al Ahly, Undisclosed
Andi Zeqiri – Augsburg, Loan
Abdallah Sima – Stoke City, Loan
Moises Caicedo – Beerschot, Loan
Lars Dendoncker – St Johnstone, Loan
Burnley
In
Nathan Collins – Stoke, £12m
Wayne Hennessey – Unattached, Free
Aaron Lennon – Unattached, Free
Maxwel Cornet – Lyon, £13m
Connor Roberts – Swansea, Undisclosed
Out
Joel Mumbongo – Accrington, Loan
Robbie Brady – contract expired
Ryan Cooney – Morecambe, Free
Jimmy Dunne – QPR, Undisclosed
Lukas Jensen – Carlisle, Loan
Ben Gibson – Norwich, Undisclosed
Adam Phillips – Morecambe, Loan
Richard Nartey – Mansfield, Loan
Chelsea
In
Marcus Bettinelli – Fulham, Free
Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan £97.5m
Saul Niguez – Atletico Madrid, Loan
Out
Tammy Abraham – Roma, £34m
Kurt Zouma – West Ham, £30m
Billy Gilmour – Norwich City, Loan
Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan, £24m
Victor Moses – Spartak Moscow, £4.5m
Izzy Brown – Preston, Free
Nathan Baxter – Hull, Loan
Levi Colwill – Huddersfield, Loan
Juan Castillo – Birmingham City, Loan
Marco van Ginkel – contract expired
Willy Caballero – contract expired
Jamal Blackman – contract expired
Danilo Pantic – contract expired
Olivier Giroud – AC Milan, £2m
Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace, Undisclosed
Myles Peart-Harris – Brentford, Undisclosed
Jamie Cumming – Gillingham, Loan
Jack Wakely – Wycombe, Free
Henry Lawrence – AFC Wimbledon, Loan
Ian Maatsen – Coventry, Loan
Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace, Loan
Armando Broja – Southampton, Loan
Jake Clarke-Salter – Coventry, Loan
Michy Batshuayi – Besiktas, Loan
Kenedy – Flamengo, Loan
Matt Miazga – Alaves, Loan
Emerson Palmieri – Lyon, Loan
Ike Ugbo – Genk] Undisclosed
Davide Zappacosta – Atalanta, Undisclosed
Baba Rahman – Reading, Loan
Dujon Sterling – Blackpool, Loan
Tiemoue Bakayoko – AC Milan, Loan
Ethan Ampadu – Venezia, Loan
Crystal Palace
In
Michael Olise – Reading, £8m
Conor Gallagher – Chelsea, Loan
Marc Guehi – Chelsea, Undisclosed
Joachim Anderson – Lyon, Undisclosed
Will Hughes – Watford, £6m
Odsonne Edouard – Celtic, £14million
Out
Sion Spence – Bristol Rovers, Loan
Andros Townsend – Everton, free
Gary Cahill – Bournemouth, free
Scott Dann – Reading, Free
Wayne Hennessey – Burnley, Free
James McCarthy – Celtic, Free
Mamadou Sakho – contract expired
Patrick van Aanholt – Galatasaray, Free
Mamadou Sakho – contract expired
Connor Wickham – contract expired
Everton
In
Asmir Begovic – Bournemouth, Free
Andros Townsend – Crystal Palace, Free
Demarai Gray – Bayer Leverkusen, £1.7m
Salomon Rondon – Dalian Professional, Free
Out
Matthew Pennington – Shrewsbury, Free
Theo Walcott – Southampton, Free
Muhamed Besic – contract expired
Josh Bowler – Blackpool, Free
Callum Connolly – Blackpool, Free
Dennis Adeniran – Sheffield Wednesday, Undisclosed
Joshua King – Watford, Free
Yannick Bolasie – Çaykur Rizespor, Free
Dennis Adeniran – contract expired
Con Ouzounidis – contract expired
Bobby Carroll – contract expired
Bernard – Sharjah FC, Undisclosed
Beni Baningime – Hearts, Undisclosed
Nathan Broadhead – Sunderland, Loan
Lewis Gibson – Sheffield Wednesday, Loan
Joao Virginia – Sporting Lisbon, Loan
Moise Kean – Juventus, Loan
Niels Nkounkou – Standard Liege, Loan
Leeds United
In
Jack Harrison – Manchester City, Undisclosed
Junior Firpo – Barcelona, £13m
Kristoffer Klaesson – Valerenga, Undisclosed
Dan James – Manchester United, £25million
Out
Laurens De Bock – Sportvereniging Zulte Waregem, Loan
Kiko Casilla – Elche, Loan
Ryan Edmondson – Fleetwood, Loan
Leif Davis – Bournemouth, Loan
Gaetano Berardi – contract expired
Pablo Hernandez – CD Castellón, Free
Ouasim Bouy – contract expired
Barry Douglas – contract expired
Cole Gibbon – contract expired
Niklas Haugland – contract expired
Eunan O’Kane – contract expired
Matthew Turner – contract expired
Ian Poveda – Blackburn, Loan
Robbie Gotts – Barrow, Undisclosed
Helder Costa – Valencia, Loan
In
Leicester City
Patson Daka – Red Bull Salzburg, £23m
Boubakary Soumare – Lille, £17m
Ryan Bertrand – Southampton, Free
Jannik Vestergaard – Southampton, £15m
Ademola Lookman – RB Leipzig, Loan
Out
Christian Fuchs – Charlotte FC, Free
Matty James – Bristol City, Free
Wes Morgan – retired
Josh Knight – Peterborough, Undisclosed
Darragh O’Connor – Motherwell, Free
Admiral Muskwe – Luton, Undisclosed
Darnell Johnson – Fleetwood, Free
George Hirst – Portsmouth, Loan
Tyrese Shade – Swindon, Loan
Daniel Iversen – Preston, Loan
Callum Wright – Cheltenham, Loan
Rachid Ghezzal – Besiktas, Undisclosed
Mitch Clark – Accrington, Undisclosed
Dennis Praet – Torino, Loan
Liverpool
In
Ibrahima Konate – RB Leipzig, £35m
Out
Georginio Wijnaldum – Paris Saint-Germain, Free
Adam Lewis – Livingston, Loan
Kamil Grabara – F.C. Copenhagen, Undisclosed
Liam Coyle – Accrington, Free
Joe Hardy – Accrington, Free
Marko Grujic – Porto, £10.5m
Sepp van den Berg – Preston, Loan
Harry Wilson – Fulham, £12m
Leighton Clarkson – Blackburn, Loan
Ben Davies – Sheffield United, Loan
Ben Woodburn – Hearts, Loan
Xherdan Shaqiri – Lyon, £9.5m
Sheyi Ojo – Millwall, Loan
Rhys Williams – Swansea, Loan
Manchester City
In
Jack Grealish – Aston Villa, £100m
Kayky – Fluminense, £9m
Metinho – Fluminense, £4.5m
Out
Angelino – RB Leipzig, £16.20m
Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Anderlecht, Loan
Eric Garcia – Barcelona, Free
Sergio Aguero – Barcelona, Free
Daniel Grimshaw – Blackpool, Free
Gavin Bazunu – Portsmouth, Loan
James Trafford – Accrington, Loan
Jack Harrison – Leeds, Undisclosed
Alex Robertson – Ross County, Loan
Lukas Nmecha – Wolfsburg, Undisclosed
Callum Doyle – Sunderland, Loan
Matt Smith – Hull, Loan
Ben Knight – Crewe, Loan
Morgan Rogers – Bournemouth, Loan
Tommy Doyle – Hamburger SV, Loan
Philippe Sandler – Troyes, Loan
Patrick Roberts – Troyes, Loan
Manchester United
In
Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus, £20m
Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund, £73m
Raphael Varane – Real Madrid, £41m
Tom Heaton – Aston Villa, Free
Out
Nathan Bishop – Mansfield, Loan
Reece Devine – St Johnstone, Loan
Sergio Romero – contract expired
Joel Pereira – contract expired
Lee Grant – contract expired
Reece Devine – St Johnstone, Loan
Tahith Chong – Birmingham, Loan
Di’Shon Bernard – Hull, Loan
Max Taylor – Rochdale, Free
Axel Tuanzebe – Aston Villa, Loan
Ethan Galbraith – Doncaster Rovers, Loan
Ethan Laird – Swansea, Loan
Joe Garner – Nottingham Forest, Loan
Brandon Williams – Norwich, Loan
Andreas Pereira – Flamengo, Loan
Dylan Levitt – Dundee United, Loan
Dan James – Leeds United, £25million
Newcastle United
In
Joe Willock – Arsenal, £25m
Santiago Munez – Santos Laguna, Loan
Out
Andy Carroll – contract expired
Henri Saivet – contract expired
Christian Atsu – contract expired
Lewis Cass – Port Vale, Loan
Kell Watts – Wigan, Loan
Matty Longstaff – Aberdeen, Loan
Rodrigo Vilca – Doncaster Rovers, Loan
Tom Allan – Morton Loan
Norwich
In
Ozan Kabak – Schalke, Loan
Pierre Lees-Melou – Nice, £3.5m
Christos Tzolis – PAOK, £8.8m
Ben Gibson – Burnley, £8m
Milot Rashica – Werder Bremen, £10m
Billy Gilmour – Chelsea, Loan
Dimitrios Giannoulis – PAOK Salonika, £6.75m
Angus Gunn – Southampton, Undisclosed
Mario Vrancic – Stoke, Free
Sam McCallum – QPR, Loan
Ludwig Francillette – Crawley, Free
Josh Sargent – Werder Bremen, Undisclosed
Brandon Williams – Manchester United, Loan
Mathias Normann – Rostov, Loan
Out
Emiliano Buendia – Aston Villa] £33m
Mario Vrancic – contract expired
Orjan Nyland – contract expired
Josh Martin – MK Dons, Loan
Sebastian Soto – Porto, Loan
Akin Famewo – Charlton, Loan
Daniel Barden – Livingston, Loan
Gassan Ahadme – Portsmouth, Loan
Danel Sinani – Huddersfield, Loan
Louis Thompson – Portsmouth, Free
Tyrese Omotoye – Leyton Orient, Loan
Jordan Hugill – West Brom, Loan
Onel Hernandez – Middlesbrough, Loan
Southampton
In
Theo Walcott – Everton, Free
Romain Perraud – Stade Brest, £11m
Armando Broja – Chelsea, Loan
Adam Armstrong – Blackburn, Undisclosed
Lyanco – Torino, Undisclosed
Out
Danny Ings – Aston Villa, £25m
Angus Gunn – Norwich, Undisclosed
Ryan Bertrand – Leicester, Free
Thomas O’Connor – Burton, Free
Kayne Ramsay – Crewe Alexandra, Loan
Callum Slattery – Motherwell, Undisclosed
Mario Lemina – Nice, Undisclosed
Will Ferry – Crawley, Loan
Jannik Vestergaard – Leicester, £15m
Michael Obafemi – Swansea City, Loan
Tottenham Hotspur
In
Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta, Loan
Bryan Gil – Sevilla], Undisclosed
Cristian Romero – Atalanta, Undisclosed
Pape Matar Sarr – Metz, Undisclosed
Emerson Royal – Barcelona, Undisclosed
Out
Erik Lamela – Sevilla, Undisclosed
Moussa Sissoko – Watford, £3m
Danny Rose – Watford, Free
Shilow Tracey – Cambridge, Free
Paulo Gazzaniga – Fulham, Free
Juan Foyth – Villarreal, £13.50m
George Marsh – AFC Wimbledon, Free
Kazaiah Sterling – contract expired
Troy Parrott – MK Dons, Loan
Kion Etete – Northampton, Loan
Joe Hart – Celtic, Undisclosed
Jamie Bowden – Oldham, Loan
Jubril Okedina – Cambridge, Undisclosed
Dennis Cirkin – Sunderland, Undisclosed
TJ Eyoma – Lincoln, Undisclosed
Serge Aurier – contract terminated by mutual consent
Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic, Loan
Watford
In
Moussa Sissoko – Tottenham, £3m
Emmanuel Dennis – Club Bruges, Undisclosed
Danny Rose – Tottenham, Free
Imran Louza – Nantes, £9m
Kwadwo Baah – Rochdale, Undisclosed
Mattie Pollock – Grimsby, £250,000
Peter Etebo – Stoke, Loan
Joshua King – Everton, Free
Dapo Mebude – Rangers, Free
Juraj Kucka – Parma, Undisclosed
Ozan Tufan – Fenerbahce, Loan
Out
Troy Deeney – Birmingham, Free
Craig Dawson – West Ham, Undisclosed
Ben Wilmot – Stoke, Undisclosed
Achraf Lazaar – contract expired
Carlos Sanchez – contract expired
Jerome Sinclair – contract expired
Tiago Cukur – Doncaster, Loan
Bosun Lawal – Celtic, Compensation
Pontus Dahlberg – Doncaster, Loan
Dapo Mebude – AFC Wimbledon, Loan
Philip Zinckernagel – Nottingham Forest, Loan
Joseph Hungbo – Ross County, Loan
Will Hughes – Crystal Palace, £6m
Isaac Success – Udinese, Undisclosed
Andre Gray – QPR, Loan
Nathaniel Chalobah – Fulham, Undisclosed
Domingos Quina – Fulham, Loan
West Ham United
In
Kurt Zouma – Chelsea, £30m
Nikola Vlasic – CSKA Moscow, Undisclosed
Alphonse Areola – Paris St-Germain, Loan
Craig Dawson – Watford, Undisclosed
Pierre Ekwah Elimby – Chelsea, Undisclosed
Thierry Nevers – Reading, Undisclosed
Armstrong Oko-Flex – Celtic, free
Alex Kral – Spartak Moscow, Loan
Out
Dapo Afolayan – Bolton, Free
Joseph Anang – Stevenage, Loan
Felipe Anderson – Lazio, Undisclosed
Fabian Balbuena – released
Nathan Holland – Oxford, Loan
Frederik Alves – Sunderland, Loan
Xande Silva – Nottingham Forest, Undisclosed
Wolves
In
Francisco Trincao – Barcelona, Loan
Yerson Mosquera – Atletico Nacional, £4.5m
Rayan Ait-Nouri – Angers, Undisclosed
Jose Sa – Olympiakos, Undisclosed
Louie Moulden – Man City, Free
Hwang Hee-chan – RB Leipzig, Loan
Out
Ryan Giles – Cardiff, Loan
Rui Patricio – Roma, Undisclosed
Dion Sanderson – Birmingham, Loan
Matija Sarkic – Birmingham, Loan
Theo Corbeanu – Sheffield Wednesday, Loan
Taylor Perry – Cheltenham, Loan
Austin Samuels – Aberdeen, Loan
Morgan Gibbs-White – Sheffield United, Loan
