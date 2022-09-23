England will face Italy tonight at the San Siro as the sides face of in the Nations League (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

The Three Lions will hope to return to winning ways in the Nations League this evening after a run of four games without a win.

Gareth Southgate’s side currently sit bottom of their group after failing to win any of their opening four games, and now face a tough task against Euro 2020 winners Italy, before they return to Wembley to take on old foes Germany the following Monday.

Back to back draws with Germany and Italy, sandwiched between two defeats to Hungary, in June leave the World Cup hopefuls bottom of League A3 and in desperate need of a win as they head to Milan this evening.

An injury to Jordan Pickford has opened the door for Nottingham Forest loanee Dean Henderson to be reintroduced to the squad, while Spurs’ defender Eric Dier has been included for the first time in over a year after an impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

Elsewhere, Brentford forward Ivan Toney has received a first international call up, having scored five goals in seven Premier League appearances, though Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips misses out with injury.

All tickets for England’s away end at the San Siro have been snapped up by fans, while Italy expect a close to capacity crowd for the Nations League crunch tie.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s game tonight:

What channel is Italy vs England on?

Where: San Siro, Milan, Italy, Friday September 23, Kick-off: 7:45pm

Tonight’s Nations League game will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage starting from 7pm. The game is also able to be streamed live on All 4.

Jules Breach will be joined by former Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del-Piero to run you through all the action from the San Siro.

England squad vs Italy

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Italy vs England latest odds

The Three Lions are slight favourites for the win tonight, with SkyBet pricing them at 11/8 favourites. Italy are priced at 21/10, however, if you feel the game will end in a draw like it did back in June, you can get odds of 11/5.

In a double up boost, you can get odds of 2/1 for Harry Kane & Raheem Sterling to have 1+ shot on target each – and it is worth noting Kane has had 4 shots on target in his last 3 starts for England, while Sterling had a shot on target when these sides met in June.