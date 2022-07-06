Ellen White takes aim for England during their 1-0 win over Austria in November (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The UEFA Women’s European Championship finally gets underway tonight as Sarina Wiegman’s England face Austria to kick off the tournament at a sold out Old Trafford in Manchester.

Sarina Wiegman’s side has been scintillating in the run-up to the tournament, dismantling the likes of pre-tournament favourites Holland 5-1, and will be hoping they can carry that impressive form into their first home tournament since 2005.

The Lionesses wrapped up their pre-tournament warm up with a 4-0 win over Switzerland in Zurich last Friday, as second half goals from Alessio Russo, Georgia Stanway, Beth England and Jill Scott secured another impressive win.

However, England’s preparations haven’t been as smooth as they would have liked, with record goalscorer Ellen White testing positive for Covid a fortnight ago, and star defender Lucy Bronze being forced out of the game in Switzerland owing to illness.

Thank fully for Wiegman though, both White and Bronze are expected to be fit and available for the Euro 2022 opener, and will be at full strength with no further injuries or strains reported.

What channel is England vs Austria on? How can I watch the Euro 2022 opening ceremony?

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester, Wednesday July 6, Kick-off: 8pm (BST)

The opening game of the Euros – including the opening ceremony – will be live on BBC One, with the pre-game programme starting at 7pm.

Gabby Logan will present the live coverage of England’s opening match against Austria and is joining the England legends Alex Scott and Fara Williams, while Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall will be in the studio. Robyn Cowen and Rachel Brown Finnis are the commentators.

The match is also being streamed live for free via the BBC iPlayer, for viewers with a TV licence.

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (FC Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Unattached), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Unattached), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (c) (Arsenal)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

What are the latest odds for England vs Austria?

England are strong favourites for another victory, with odds of 1/7, while Austria are priced at 14/1 for the win. Fancy a draw? You can get odds of 6/1.

A special boost bet is available, offering a price of 4/1 for Ellen White to have 1+ shot on target in each half (was 2/1).