English Premier League club 'set to offer £12m for wantaway Celtic star'

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has one year left on his contract. Picture: SNS

The Norwegian has entered the final year of his contract and has already made it clear he wishes to move on from the Scottish Premiership side this summer.

The 23-year-old has long been linked with a move to Milan but no concrete offer has been forthcoming from the Serie A side. The Scottish Sun now reports English Premier League newboys Norwich are ready to take advantage with an eight-figure offer for the international centre-back.

Meanwhile, Celtic are said to have made a £3.5 million bid to Bologna to re-sign former youngster Aaron Hickey

The left-back left his boyhood heroes to join Hearts before making the move to the Italian side in a £1.5 million deal last summer. He’s impressed during his 12 appearances but Bologna are said to be ready to cash-in with a quick £2 million profit on the investment.

