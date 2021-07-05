English Premier League club 'set to offer £12m for wantaway Celtic star'

Norwich City are set to offer £12 million to Celtic to sign wantaway defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to reports.

By Craig Fowler
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:35 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:35 am
Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has one year left on his contract. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Norwegian has entered the final year of his contract and has already made it clear he wishes to move on from the Scottish Premiership side this summer.

The 23-year-old has long been linked with a move to Milan but no concrete offer has been forthcoming from the Serie A side. The Scottish Sun now reports English Premier League newboys Norwich are ready to take advantage with an eight-figure offer for the international centre-back.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Meanwhile, Celtic are said to have made a £3.5 million bid to Bologna to re-sign former youngster Aaron Hickey

The left-back left his boyhood heroes to join Hearts before making the move to the Italian side in a £1.5 million deal last summer. He’s impressed during his 12 appearances but Bologna are said to be ready to cash-in with a quick £2 million profit on the investment.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Kristoffer AjerAaron HickeyPremier League
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.