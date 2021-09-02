Kalvin Phillips in action for England during a Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Three Lions return to action this week for the first time since an almost perfect Euro 2020 campaign in the summer.

A heartbreaking penalty shoot out defeat to Italy in the European Championship final on July 11 sadly ended England’s dream of lifting a trophy, but Gareth Southgate’s side will keep on trying as they return to action by resuming their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.

With three games played already, England currently sit top of their qualifying group having dispatched San Marino, Albania and Poland earlier in the year.

In the first of three back-to-back qualifying ties, the team will head to the Puskas Arena in Budapest to face a Hungary side that have been buoyed by an impressive showing during Euro 2020.

Currently in second place in the qualifying group, Hungary know that a surprise victory would lift them to top of qualifying group, while an England victory could open up a five point gap at the top of the group table.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is Hungary vs England?

Where: Puskas Stadium, Budapest, Hungary, Thursday September 2, 7:45pm

Sadly for England, the match against Marco Rossi’s side will be played without any travelling fans following both FIFA and UEFA’s announcement that no away supporters will be permitted to attend any of September’s qualifiers due to ‘recent Covid spikes in Europe’ last month.

However the home side can expect a similar scene to the Euro 2020 group stage games which saw capacity crowds able to roar on the national side in the Hungarian capital.

For Southgate, he will be without Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as the duo miss out on the trio of qualifiers due to injury. He is able to welcome back the likes of Nick Pope, Trent Alexander Arnold and Jesse Lingard to the fold though.

How can I watch Hungary vs England?

The game is being screened live by ITV/STV with the programme starting at 7.15pm. You can also stream the game via STV Player.

Popular host Mark Pougatch will be hosting the show.

If you’re unable to watch live, there will be a highlights show featuring this match and others from across Europe at 10.45pm.

What are the latest odds for Hungary vs England?

England are overwhelming favourites, with odds on them winning the game priced at just 4/9. Fancy a Hungary shock? You can find them priced 7/1.

They scored plenty in the Euros, so Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane both to score is a well priced bet, with a boost pricing of 9/2. Harry Kane to score first and England to win 3-0 is also tempting at 20/1.

The popular RequestABet sees Grealish & Sterling to score and Orban & Rice to be carded priced at 150/1, while England to score 2+ goals, 5+ England corners and 20+ Hungary booking points is available at 3/1.