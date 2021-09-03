England were in scintillating form during the week as they dispatched Hungary in Budapest on Thursday upon their return to World Cup qualifying duty.

Now Gareth Southgate’s side will be looking to edge even closer to qualification to Qatar 2022 by taking all three points against minnows Andorra at Wembley this weekend.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice helped the Three Lions to a comprehensive 4-0 win at the Puskas Stadium, though the game was marred by reports of racism in Budapest.

England's Raheem Sterling will be looking to continue his goalscoring streak. Photo credit: SNS Group Alan Harvey.

The game saw the England players subjected to missiles, including a flare, being thrown at them as they celebrated their opening goal in the 55th minute.

The Football Assocation has asked FIFA to investigate the allegations of racist chanting towards England players during the victory in Budapest, though the Euro 2020 runners-up with now be turning their attention to Sunday’s fixture under the famous arch.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

What time is England vs Andorra?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Sunday September 5, 5:00pm

The Three Lions will be roared on by a near sell out crowd, who will be looking to welcome them back after a the impressive victory over Hungary.

The Euro 2020 finalists are yet to lose at home qualifier under popular boss Southgate and they’ll be looking to continue their run against Andorra – a side who have never beaten England in their history.

Southgate may opt to make changes for the game, however, with a tough tie against Poland coming up on Wednesday September 8. The likes of Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka could come into the reckoning as the manager shuffles his squad.

Sunday will be the first time the nations have faced each other since June 2009, where the Three Lions demolished the Andorrans 6-0, with goals from Wayne Rooney x2, Jermain Defoe x2, Frank Lampard and Peter Crouch.

How can I watch England vs Andorra?

The game is being screened live by ITV/STV on Sunday September 5 with the programme starting at 4.30pm. You can also stream the game via STV Hub/ITV Player.

Popular host Mark Pougatch will be hosting the show.

If you’re unable to watch live, there will be a highlights show featuring this match and others from across Europe at 10.30pm.

What are the latest odds for England vs Andorra?

England are overwhelming favourites, with odds on them winning the game priced at just 1/50. Fancy a Andorra shock? You can find them priced 80/1..

They scored plenty in the Euros and continue their hot streak with a goal against Hungary, so if you feel like lumping on Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane both anytime, you can find them priced at 3/10 and 1/10 respectively.

The popular RequestABet sees Over 3.5 goals, 10+ match corners and 30+ match booking points available for 9/4, England 7-0, 4+ corners in each half and Under 50 match booking points at 25/1 and England to win 6-0, 10+ England corners and 30+ Andorra booking points at 33/1.

How can I get tickets for England vs Andorra?

Unlike England’s Euro 2020 games, there are no crowd restrictions in place, which means the side will play to a near full house.

They are still limited tickets available here. However, to purchase you must sign up for a free ‘My England’ account’.

Tickets prices are as follows:

Category 1: £65/£55*

Category 2: £50/£40*

Category 3: £40/£30*

Category 3 - Home End: £40/£30

Category 4: £30/£20*

Category 4 - Home End: £30/£20

Family Enclosure: £25 Adults/£10 Children under 16

A limited number of premium level 2 tickets priced at £75 & £100 will also be made available to supporters.