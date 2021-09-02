World Cup qualifiers: England win over Hungary amid reports of racism, Italy held, Northern Ireland comfortable

England's forward Raheem Sterling (C) scores the 0-1 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group I football match between Hungary and England, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on September 2, 2021. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling were targeted in four incidents according to broadcasters at the Ferenc Puskas Stadion, where Sterling scored to extend England’s lead in qualifying group I.

Gareth Southgate’s side were convincing winners with goals from the Manchester City forward, Harry Maguire, Harry Kane and a late strike from Declan Rice laid on by £100m man Jack Grealish.

Northern Ireland were also comfortable winners over Lithuania, helped on by former Falkirk forward Shayne Lavery’s maiden international goal.

Italy's forward Federico Chiesa (L) and Bulgaria's defender Anton Nedyalkov (R) fight for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group C match in Florence. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

The forward scored the third goal for Iain Barraclough’s side and Paddy McNair scored a late penalty after Rangers midfielder Steven Davis was fouled in the 4-1 win.

In the same group, European champions Italy were surprisingly held at home by Bulgaria. Federico Chiesa gave Roberto Mancini’s team the lead but they were pegged back shortly before half-time by Atanas Iliev.

Estonia threatened another upset by taking the lead against Belgium after two minutes. However a Romelu Lukaku double plus goals from Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel and Thomas Foket put Robeto Martinez’ team in the driving seat before a late goal made the score 5-2.

Lukaku’s Chelsea team-mate Timo Werner was on target for Germany in a 2-0 win away at Liechtenstein with ex-Manchester City forward Leroy Sane also on the scoresheet.

Rangers’ Ianis Hagi was a second-half substitute for Romania in a 2-0 win at Iceland, while Poland defeated Albania 4-1 and Sweden also defeated Spain 2-1.