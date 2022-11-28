Wales will require a big performance and big result in Qatar on Tuesday, as they face England in the World Cup. However, they don’t have to look too far for inspiration.

Can Gareth Bale and Wales spring a surprise and defeat England on Tuesday at Qatar 2022? (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s nothing quite like World Cup football when it comes to handing out ultimate highs and soul crushing lows.

One minute your countries talisman is curling home a free kick to clinch qualification to football’s most prestigious prize, and then next he is dropping to his knees after conceding a 108th minute goal to condemn them to a heartbreaking defeat.

And it would be understandable for Welsh fans to feel deflated after their 64 year wait to qualify for the World Cup handed them that crushing injury time minute defeat to Iran but, if that isn’t proof for how quickly fortunes can change in football, then what is?

It may seem unlikely, but football is a funny old game and Wales enter Tuesday’s mammoth clash with favourites England knowing there is still a chance of qualification, despite taking just one point from their opening two group games.

Wales vs England: Head to head record

The two sides have faced each other a total of 103 times, including competitive games and friendlies.

Wales currently sit on 14 wins, giving them a 13.6% win percentage, however, England have won far more with 68 wins and a 66%% win percentage. A further 14 games have ended in draws.

How many games have Wales won against England at major tournaments

It will only be the second time the sides have faced each other in a major tournament – and the first time they have faced each other in a World Cup.

However, the only other time they have competed at a major tournament saw Wales and England be drawn against each other in group B of Euro 2016. The Three Lions were the victors that day after goals from Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge saw them overturn Gareth Bale’s first half opener.

When was the last time Wales beat England?

The wait for a win against England may not have been as long as Wales’ wait to get to the World Cup, however, it has still been some while since Wales were able to claim bragging rights over their near neighbours – 34 years, 6 months and 27 days ago by the time the game kicks off, to be precise.

Non the less, it was a memorable one for Mike England’s Wales side.

While the annual meetings were halted in 1989, Wales last win over the Three Lions came on home soil after they defeated England in the Home Championships.

It was an 18th minute goal from Manchester United forward – and debutant – Mark Hughes that would grab his side a memorable victory, as the sides clashed at Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground.

And it could have been even worse for the visitors had Ian Rush not had a goal disallowed in the 89th minute when Gordon Davies was adjudged to have handled the ball.

The morning after the newspaper claimed “English international football touched a new low last night,” and had “never looked worse than they did in this defeat”, while the Welsh boss added “It was a marvellous performance which gave us great satisfaction. Once again we proved to everyone we are a football nation to be respected.”

What were the results of the last five games between Wales and England?

8 October 2020: England 3-0 Wales

16 June 2016: England 2-1 Wales

6 September 2011: England 1-0 Wales

26 March 2011: Wales 0-2 England