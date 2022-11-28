Football giants and two of the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil and Portugal, are in action in Qatar on Monday.

The second round of group stage fixtures of the FIFA World Cup are set to continue as Group G and Group H begin to take shape. Tournament favourites Brazil and Portugal are in action on Monday.

Both countries had a successful start to the Qatar football tournament in the first round of fixtures. Brazil toppled Serbia 2-0 thanks to a double from Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison, while Cristiano Ronaldo netted in Portugal’s narrow 3-2 win over Ghana.

Football fans have already been treated to a number of shocks in the competition. Japan surprisingly came out 2-1 winners over Germany on Wednesday (November 23), Saudi Arabia toppled Lionel Messi’s Argentina on Tuesday (November 22), and Morocco swept aside the ranked two in the world Belgium 2-0 on Sunday (November 27).

The biggest scoreline of the World Cup so far was when Spain thrashed a sorry Costa Rica 7-0 in Group E. It has not been all goals and excitement though as viewers have also seen four goalless draws, including England against the USA.

As the competition enters its last lot of second round fixtures of the group stages in Group G and Group H, further teams could already be confirmed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages. Here is everything you need to know about the schedule of play for Monday (November 28).

Who is playing in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 today?

