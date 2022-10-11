Players of England huddle prior to the Women's International Friendly match between England and USA at Wembley last week. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

England Lionesses are back in action tonight for their second game of a friendly double header as they take on Czech Republic at Brighton’s AMEX Stadium.

It is sure to be an emotional return to the city for Sarina Wiegman and her side after the stadium became synonymous with some of the Lionesses most iconic victories in their Euro 2022 triumph, including the breathtaking 2-1 quarter final victory over Spain and the record breaking 8-0 win over Norway.

The team will come into the game fresh off the back of another eye catching victory following their 2-1 win over World Cup winner United States on Friday. The win extended England’s unbeaten run to 23 games.

An early Lauren Hemp goal followed by a trademark Georgia Stanway penalty cancelled out Sophie Smith’s first half equaliser for the USA in front of nearly 80,000 fans who had packed out Wembley Stadium for the showcase friendly.

Wiegman will be equally as pleased to have no fresh injury concerns following the game after losing captain Leah Williamson and key striker Alessia Russo prior to last week’s game.

The Dutch boss opted to include Manchester City’s forward Hemp as a forward in last week’s game, while Alex Greenwood came in for Williamson at centre half, though she may look to blood a number of new faces in tonight’s clash with Czech Republic.

Everton’s on loan winger Jess Park could be set to earn her first cap after an excellent start to the Women’s Super League season, while Manchester City’s Esme Morgan will also hope to gain her first appearance after her return from a long term injury.

England vs Czech Republic tickets

While the Lionesses’ return to Wembley on Friday was completely sold out prior to kick off, there are still tickets available for tonight’s game against the Czech Republic via Brighton’s ticket site.

Tickets cost between £7.50 and £20 for adults and £5 for all U16 tickets. Ticket plus options are also available for £25. All tickets can be purchased via this link.

What channel is England vs Czech Republic on?

Where: AMEX Stadium, Brighton, Tuesday October 11, Kick-off: 8pm (BST)

Can’t get to the game? You can still catch every minute live on ITV/STV, with the pre-game programme starting at 7.30pm.

The match is also being streamed live for free via the ITV hub and STV Player.

Who is in the England squad vs Czech Republic?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Kiera Walsh (Barcelona), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)