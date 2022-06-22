Ellen White of England in action during the Women's International friendly match between England and Belgium at Molineux on June 16, 2022 in Wolverhampton , United Kingdom. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

England boss Sarina Weigman has been dealt a blow in her preparations for next month’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, with star striker Ellen White ruled out of tomorrow’s friendly against the Netherlands at Elland Road.

Confirmed by the English Football Association earlier today, the Manchester City striker’s positive COVID-19 test is said to have been recorded during the last 24 hours and, as a result, the player has been sent home to rest and recover, though there hope White will return to camp as soon as possible to continue her preparation for the upcoming home tournament.

At the time of writing, no other members of the Lionesses squad are believed to have been effected, and it has been confirmed Wiegman will not call up a replacement for tomorrow’s game, and will instead take a 22-player squad for the Euro 2022 warm-up game against the Dutch.

White, a key player for the Lionesses, has scored an astonishing 50 goals in 105 games since scoring on her debut against Austria in 2010. White is just three goals shy of Wayne Rooney's England goalscoring record, having become the top-scoring female for her country last November.

The City star will likely be replaced by Chelsea forward Bethany England for tomorrow night game against the Dutch.

Wiegman’s side started their tournament warm-up games with an impressive dismantling of Belgium last week, who they defeated 3-0 thanks to goals from Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly and a own goal from Belgian ‘keeper Nicky Evrard.

Despite that three goal margin though, the Lionesses boss called for her side to show more “ruthlessness” in front of goal, saying she hope they would be more clinical when the tournament begins in July.

England will kick the tournament off on July 6, as they face familiar foes Austria at Old Trafford, with a sold out crowd expected at the 74,140 seater stadium.