Lauren Hemp of England has a shot on goal during the Women's International friendly match between England and Belgium (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

England manager Wiegman admitted she was content with her side’s 3-0 win over Belgium in their first pre-tournament game – but admits she is looking for the team to more “ruthless” when the European Championship begins on July 6.

Goals from Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly coupled with an unfortunate own goal from Red Flames goalkeeper Nicky Evrard gave the Lionesses a dominant victory as they began their Women’s Euro 2022 warm-up games.

Despite numerous substitutions throughout the game, England enjoyed almost complete dominance over a less than convincing Belgian side, and Ives Serneels’ side could not have complained if the score had been even more comfortable for the home side.

Fran Kirby replaces Georgia Stanway as she returns to the field (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And while the Lionesses boss was happy with the outcome of the pre-tournament friendly, she admitted she hopes the team can become even more ruthless once the tournament kicks off.

"It was a good result, three goals, a clean sheet and lots of players managed to get on the pitch. We used all of our substitutes that we could use” said Wiegman.

“The competition in the team is really high at the moment, and we have opportunities for many players in different positions and we are now looking for connections. We can use different qualities in different positions.You can see the depth of our team because you can bring on other players who make a difference

"I thought we played quite well in the first half, we created chances but we didn’t score. We needed more depth and more runs behind, which I feel we did better in the second half.

“I think when you win 3-0, it’s enough but I think when we go into the Euros, we need a little more ruthlessness.”

The game also marked the return of key player Fran Kirby who had been out of action for a number of month owing to injury and a fatigue condition respectively.

However, the talented Chelsea midfielder was introduced to the field on 61 minutes as she replaced Georgia Stanway, and Wiegman confirmed she has been pleased with her progress since the squad met up.

"We're really happy she is with us and doing well.

"She was training again with Chelsea at the end of the season, but we take it day by day, we make a plan and then see how she recovers. So far it has gone really well, she is happy, we are happy."