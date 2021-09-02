Chelsea fans will be hoping to see this image on a regular basis this season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group).

This summer’s Premier League saw one of the most interesting transfer windows in recent memory.

The glorious homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, the multi-million pound bid that sealed Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea and Jack Grealish’s record breaking £100 million transfer to champions Manchester City. Its been a transfer window to relish for football fans.

However, such has been the speed of moves, you’d be forgiven for forgetting one or two of them, so we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every transfer that happened in the Premier League, club-by-club.

Arsenal

In

Albert Sambi Lokonga – Anderlecht, Undisclosed

Nuno Tavares – Benfica, £8m

Ben White – Brighton, £50m

Martin Odegaard – Real Madrid, £30m

Aaron Ramsdale – Sheffield United, £24m

Takehiro Tomiyasu – Bologna, Undisclosed

Out

Willian – Corinthians, Free

David Luiz – contract expired

Daniel Ballard – Millwall, Loan

Ben Sheaf – Coventry, Undisclosed

Matt Smith – Doncaster, Loan

Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille, Loan

William Saliba – Marseille, Loan

Mark McGuinness – Cardiff, Undisclosed

Trae Coyle – FC Lausanne-Sport, Undisclosed

Zech Medkley – KV Oostende, Undisclosed

Dinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart, Loan

Tyreece John-Jules – Blackpool, Loan

Harry Clarke – Ross County, Loan

Jordi Osei-Tutu – Nottingham Forest, Loan

Joe Willock – Newcastle, Undisclosed

Lucas Torreira – Fiorentina, Loan

Miguel Azeez – Portsmouth, Loan

Alex Runarsson – OH Leuven, Loan

Hector Bellerin – Real Betis, Loan

Reiss Nelson – Feyenoord, Loan

Aston Villa

In

Danny Ings – Southampton, £25m

Emiliano Buendia – Norwich, £33m

Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen, Undisclosed

Ashley Young – Inter Milan, Free

Axel Tuanzebe – Manchester United, Loan

Out

Jack Grealish – Manchester City, £100m

Ahmed Elmohamady – contract expired

Tom Heaton – Manchester United, Free

Neil Taylor – contract expired

Bjorn Engels – Royal Antwerp, Undisclosed

Kaine Kesler Hayden – Swindon, Loan

Louie Barry – Ipswich, Loan

Brad Young – Carlisle, Loan

Tyreik Wright – Salford, Loan

Conor Hourihane – Sheffield United, Loan

Mungo Bridge – FC Annecy, Loan

Frederic Guilbert – Strasbourg, Loan

Brentford

In

Frank Onyeka – FC Midtjylland, Undisclosed

Kristoffer Ajer – Celtic, £12.6m

Myles Peart-Harris – Chelsea, Undisclosed

Yoane Wissa – Lorient, Undisclosed

Alvaro Fernandez – Huesca, Loan

Out

Arthur Read – Stevenage, Free

Aaron Pressley – AFC Wimbledon, Loan

Henrik Dalsgaard – FC Midtjylland, Free

Luke Daniels – contract expired

Emiliano Marcondes – contract expired

Luke Daniels – Middlesbrough, Free

Brighton

In

Marc Cucurella – Getafe, £15.4m

Enock Mwepu – RB Salzburg, Undisclosed

Kjell Scherpen – Ajax, Undisclosed

Jeremy Sarmiento – Benfica, Undisclosed

Kaoru Mitoma – Kawasaki Frontale, Undisclosed

Abdallah Sima – Slavia Prague, Undisclosed

Out

Davy Propper – PSV Eindhoven, Undisclosed

Jose Izquierdo – contract expired

Christian Walton – Ipswich, Loan

Andrew Crofts – contract expired

Teddy Jenks – Aberdeen, Loan

Alex Cochrane – Hearts, Loan

Ryan Longman – Hull, Loan

Viktor Gyokeres – Coventry, Undisclosed

Mat Ryan – Real Sociedad, Undisclosed

Matt Clarke – West Brom, Loan

Jensen Weir – Cambridge, Loan

Ben White – Arsenal, £50m

Leo Ostigard – Stoke, Loan

Kaoru Mitoma – Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, Loan

Florin Andone – Cadiz, Loan

Jan Paul van Hecke – Blackburn, Loan

Jayson Molumby – West Brom, Loan

Percy Tau – Al Ahly, Undisclosed

Andi Zeqiri – Augsburg, Loan

Abdallah Sima – Stoke City, Loan

Moises Caicedo – Beerschot, Loan

Lars Dendoncker – St Johnstone, Loan

Burnley

In

Nathan Collins – Stoke, £12m

Wayne Hennessey – Unattached, Free

Aaron Lennon – Unattached, Free

Maxwel Cornet – Lyon, £13m

Connor Roberts – Swansea, Undisclosed

Out

Joel Mumbongo – Accrington, Loan

Robbie Brady – contract expired

Ryan Cooney – Morecambe, Free

Jimmy Dunne – QPR, Undisclosed

Lukas Jensen – Carlisle, Loan

Ben Gibson – Norwich, Undisclosed

Adam Phillips – Morecambe, Loan

Richard Nartey – Mansfield, Loan

Chelsea

In

Marcus Bettinelli – Fulham, Free

Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan £97.5m

Saul Niguez – Atletico Madrid, Loan

Out

Tammy Abraham – Roma, £34m

Kurt Zouma – West Ham, £30m

Billy Gilmour – Norwich City, Loan

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan, £24m

Victor Moses – Spartak Moscow, £4.5m

Izzy Brown – Preston, Free

Nathan Baxter – Hull, Loan

Levi Colwill – Huddersfield, Loan

Juan Castillo – Birmingham City, Loan

Marco van Ginkel – contract expired

Willy Caballero – contract expired

Jamal Blackman – contract expired

Danilo Pantic – contract expired

Olivier Giroud – AC Milan, £2m

Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace, Undisclosed

Myles Peart-Harris – Brentford, Undisclosed

Jamie Cumming – Gillingham, Loan

Jack Wakely – Wycombe, Free

Henry Lawrence – AFC Wimbledon, Loan

Ian Maatsen – Coventry, Loan

Conor Gallagher – Crystal Palace, Loan

Armando Broja – Southampton, Loan

Jake Clarke-Salter – Coventry, Loan

Michy Batshuayi – Besiktas, Loan

Kenedy – Flamengo, Loan

Matt Miazga – Alaves, Loan

Emerson Palmieri – Lyon, Loan

Ike Ugbo – Genk] Undisclosed

Davide Zappacosta – Atalanta, Undisclosed

Baba Rahman – Reading, Loan

Dujon Sterling – Blackpool, Loan

Tiemoue Bakayoko – AC Milan, Loan

Ethan Ampadu – Venezia, Loan

Crystal Palace

In

Michael Olise – Reading, £8m

Conor Gallagher – Chelsea, Loan

Marc Guehi – Chelsea, Undisclosed

Joachim Anderson – Lyon, Undisclosed

Will Hughes – Watford, £6m

Odsonne Edouard – Celtic, £14million

Out

Sion Spence – Bristol Rovers, Loan

Andros Townsend – Everton, free

Gary Cahill – Bournemouth, free

Scott Dann – Reading, Free

Wayne Hennessey – Burnley, Free

James McCarthy – Celtic, Free

Mamadou Sakho – contract expired

Patrick van Aanholt – Galatasaray, Free

Connor Wickham – contract expired

Everton

In

Asmir Begovic – Bournemouth, Free

Andros Townsend – Crystal Palace, Free

Demarai Gray – Bayer Leverkusen, £1.7m

Salomon Rondon – Dalian Professional, Free

Out

Matthew Pennington – Shrewsbury, Free

Theo Walcott – Southampton, Free

Muhamed Besic – contract expired

Josh Bowler – Blackpool, Free

Callum Connolly – Blackpool, Free

Dennis Adeniran – Sheffield Wednesday, Undisclosed

Joshua King – Watford, Free

Yannick Bolasie – Çaykur Rizespor, Free

Con Ouzounidis – contract expired

Bobby Carroll – contract expired

Bernard – Sharjah FC, Undisclosed

Beni Baningime – Hearts, Undisclosed

Nathan Broadhead – Sunderland, Loan

Lewis Gibson – Sheffield Wednesday, Loan

Joao Virginia – Sporting Lisbon, Loan

Moise Kean – Juventus, Loan

Niels Nkounkou – Standard Liege, Loan

Leeds United

In

Jack Harrison – Manchester City, Undisclosed

Junior Firpo – Barcelona, £13m

Kristoffer Klaesson – Valerenga, Undisclosed

Dan James – Manchester United, £25million

Out

Laurens De Bock – Sportvereniging Zulte Waregem, Loan

Kiko Casilla – Elche, Loan

Ryan Edmondson – Fleetwood, Loan

Leif Davis – Bournemouth, Loan

Gaetano Berardi – contract expired

Pablo Hernandez – CD Castellón, Free

Ouasim Bouy – contract expired

Barry Douglas – contract expired

Cole Gibbon – contract expired

Niklas Haugland – contract expired

Eunan O’Kane – contract expired

Matthew Turner – contract expired

Ian Poveda – Blackburn, Loan

Robbie Gotts – Barrow, Undisclosed

Helder Costa – Valencia, Loan

In

Leicester City

Patson Daka – Red Bull Salzburg, £23m

Boubakary Soumare – Lille, £17m

Ryan Bertrand – Southampton, Free

Jannik Vestergaard – Southampton, £15m

Ademola Lookman – RB Leipzig, Loan

Out

Christian Fuchs – Charlotte FC, Free

Matty James – Bristol City, Free

Wes Morgan – retired

Josh Knight – Peterborough, Undisclosed

Darragh O’Connor – Motherwell, Free

Admiral Muskwe – Luton, Undisclosed

Darnell Johnson – Fleetwood, Free

George Hirst – Portsmouth, Loan

Tyrese Shade – Swindon, Loan

Daniel Iversen – Preston, Loan

Callum Wright – Cheltenham, Loan

Rachid Ghezzal – Besiktas, Undisclosed

Mitch Clark – Accrington, Undisclosed

Dennis Praet – Torino, Loan

Liverpool

In

Ibrahima Konate – RB Leipzig, £35m

Out

Georginio Wijnaldum – Paris Saint-Germain, Free

Adam Lewis – Livingston, Loan

Kamil Grabara – F.C. Copenhagen, Undisclosed

Liam Coyle – Accrington, Free

Joe Hardy – Accrington, Free

Marko Grujic – Porto, £10.5m

Sepp van den Berg – Preston, Loan

Harry Wilson – Fulham, £12m

Leighton Clarkson – Blackburn, Loan

Ben Davies – Sheffield United, Loan

Ben Woodburn – Hearts, Loan

Xherdan Shaqiri – Lyon, £9.5m

Sheyi Ojo – Millwall, Loan

Rhys Williams – Swansea, Loan

Manchester City

In

Jack Grealish – Aston Villa, £100m

Kayky – Fluminense, £9m

Metinho – Fluminense, £4.5m

Out

Angelino – RB Leipzig, £16.20m

Taylor Harwood-Bellis – Anderlecht, Loan

Eric Garcia – Barcelona, Free

Sergio Aguero – Barcelona, Free

Daniel Grimshaw – Blackpool, Free

Gavin Bazunu – Portsmouth, Loan

James Trafford – Accrington, Loan

Jack Harrison – Leeds, Undisclosed

Alex Robertson – Ross County, Loan

Lukas Nmecha – Wolfsburg, Undisclosed

Callum Doyle – Sunderland, Loan

Matt Smith – Hull, Loan

Ben Knight – Crewe, Loan

Morgan Rogers – Bournemouth, Loan

Tommy Doyle – Hamburger SV, Loan

Philippe Sandler – Troyes, Loan

Patrick Roberts – Troyes, Loan

Manchester United

In

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus, £20m

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund, £73m

Raphael Varane – Real Madrid, £41m

Tom Heaton – Aston Villa, Free

Out

Nathan Bishop – Mansfield, Loan

Reece Devine – St Johnstone, Loan

Sergio Romero – contract expired

Joel Pereira – contract expired

Lee Grant – contract expired

Reece Devine – St Johnstone, Loan

Tahith Chong – Birmingham, Loan

Di’Shon Bernard – Hull, Loan

Max Taylor – Rochdale, Free

Axel Tuanzebe – Aston Villa, Loan

Ethan Galbraith – Doncaster Rovers, Loan

Ethan Laird – Swansea, Loan

Joe Garner – Nottingham Forest, Loan

Brandon Williams – Norwich, Loan

Andreas Pereira – Flamengo, Loan

Dylan Levitt – Dundee United, Loan

Dan James – Leeds United, £25million

Newcastle United

In

Joe Willock – Arsenal, £25m

Santiago Munez – Santos Laguna, Loan

Out

Andy Carroll – contract expired

Henri Saivet – contract expired

Christian Atsu – contract expired

Lewis Cass – Port Vale, Loan

Kell Watts – Wigan, Loan

Matty Longstaff – Aberdeen, Loan

Rodrigo Vilca – Doncaster Rovers, Loan

Tom Allan – Morton Loan

Norwich

In

Ozan Kabak – Schalke, Loan

Pierre Lees-Melou – Nice, £3.5m

Christos Tzolis – PAOK, £8.8m

Ben Gibson – Burnley, £8m

Milot Rashica – Werder Bremen, £10m

Billy Gilmour – Chelsea, Loan

Dimitrios Giannoulis – PAOK Salonika, £6.75m

Angus Gunn – Southampton, Undisclosed

Mario Vrancic – Stoke, Free

Sam McCallum – QPR, Loan

Ludwig Francillette – Crawley, Free

Josh Sargent – Werder Bremen, Undisclosed

Brandon Williams – Manchester United, Loan

Mathias Normann – Rostov, Loan

Out

Emiliano Buendia – Aston Villa] £33m

Mario Vrancic – contract expired

Orjan Nyland – contract expired

Josh Martin – MK Dons, Loan

Sebastian Soto – Porto, Loan

Akin Famewo – Charlton, Loan

Daniel Barden – Livingston, Loan

Gassan Ahadme – Portsmouth, Loan

Danel Sinani – Huddersfield, Loan

Louis Thompson – Portsmouth, Free

Tyrese Omotoye – Leyton Orient, Loan

Jordan Hugill – West Brom, Loan

Onel Hernandez – Middlesbrough, Loan

Southampton

In

Theo Walcott – Everton, Free

Romain Perraud – Stade Brest, £11m

Armando Broja – Chelsea, Loan

Adam Armstrong – Blackburn, Undisclosed

Lyanco – Torino, Undisclosed

Out

Danny Ings – Aston Villa, £25m

Angus Gunn – Norwich, Undisclosed

Ryan Bertrand – Leicester, Free

Thomas O’Connor – Burton, Free

Kayne Ramsay – Crewe Alexandra, Loan

Callum Slattery – Motherwell, Undisclosed

Mario Lemina – Nice, Undisclosed

Will Ferry – Crawley, Loan

Jannik Vestergaard – Leicester, £15m

Michael Obafemi – Swansea City, Loan

Tottenham Hotspur

In

Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta, Loan

Bryan Gil – Sevilla], Undisclosed

Cristian Romero – Atalanta, Undisclosed

Pape Matar Sarr – Metz, Undisclosed

Emerson Royal – Barcelona, Undisclosed

Out

Erik Lamela – Sevilla, Undisclosed

Moussa Sissoko – Watford, £3m

Danny Rose – Watford, Free

Shilow Tracey – Cambridge, Free

Paulo Gazzaniga – Fulham, Free

Juan Foyth – Villarreal, £13.50m

George Marsh – AFC Wimbledon, Free

Kazaiah Sterling – contract expired

Troy Parrott – MK Dons, Loan

Kion Etete – Northampton, Loan

Joe Hart – Celtic, Undisclosed

Jamie Bowden – Oldham, Loan

Jubril Okedina – Cambridge, Undisclosed

Dennis Cirkin – Sunderland, Undisclosed

TJ Eyoma – Lincoln, Undisclosed

Serge Aurier – contract terminated by mutual consent

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic, Loan

Watford

In

Moussa Sissoko – Tottenham, £3m

Emmanuel Dennis – Club Bruges, Undisclosed

Danny Rose – Tottenham, Free

Imran Louza – Nantes, £9m

Kwadwo Baah – Rochdale, Undisclosed

Mattie Pollock – Grimsby, £250,000

Peter Etebo – Stoke, Loan

Joshua King – Everton, Free

Dapo Mebude – Rangers, Free

Juraj Kucka – Parma, Undisclosed

Ozan Tufan – Fenerbahce, Loan

Out

Troy Deeney – Birmingham, Free

Craig Dawson – West Ham, Undisclosed

Ben Wilmot – Stoke, Undisclosed

Achraf Lazaar – contract expired

Carlos Sanchez – contract expired

Jerome Sinclair – contract expired

Tiago Cukur – Doncaster, Loan

Bosun Lawal – Celtic, Compensation

Pontus Dahlberg – Doncaster, Loan

Dapo Mebude – AFC Wimbledon, Loan

Philip Zinckernagel – Nottingham Forest, Loan

Joseph Hungbo – Ross County, Loan

Will Hughes – Crystal Palace, £6m

Isaac Success – Udinese, Undisclosed

Andre Gray – QPR, Loan

Nathaniel Chalobah – Fulham, Undisclosed

Domingos Quina – Fulham, Loan

West Ham United

In

Kurt Zouma – Chelsea, £30m

Nikola Vlasic – CSKA Moscow, Undisclosed

Alphonse Areola – Paris St-Germain, Loan

Craig Dawson – Watford, Undisclosed

Pierre Ekwah Elimby – Chelsea, Undisclosed

Thierry Nevers – Reading, Undisclosed

Armstrong Oko-Flex – Celtic, free

Alex Kral – Spartak Moscow, Loan

Out

Dapo Afolayan – Bolton, Free

Joseph Anang – Stevenage, Loan

Felipe Anderson – Lazio, Undisclosed

Fabian Balbuena – released

Nathan Holland – Oxford, Loan

Frederik Alves – Sunderland, Loan

Xande Silva – Nottingham Forest, Undisclosed

Wolves

In

Francisco Trincao – Barcelona, Loan

Yerson Mosquera – Atletico Nacional, £4.5m

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Angers, Undisclosed

Jose Sa – Olympiakos, Undisclosed

Louie Moulden – Man City, Free

Hwang Hee-chan – RB Leipzig, Loan

Out

Ryan Giles – Cardiff, Loan

Rui Patricio – Roma, Undisclosed

Dion Sanderson – Birmingham, Loan

Matija Sarkic – Birmingham, Loan

Theo Corbeanu – Sheffield Wednesday, Loan

Taylor Perry – Cheltenham, Loan

Austin Samuels – Aberdeen, Loan

Morgan Gibbs-White – Sheffield United, Loan

