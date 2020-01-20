Inside Tynecastle: what is the new Hearts documentary about and when is it on TV?

A new behind-the-scenes Hearts documentary will document the challenges of running a Scottish football club.

Inside Tynecastle will be screened on BBC Scotland, and aims to explore the ups and downs of the 2019/20 season.

Inside Tynecastle will give fans a look at the goings on behind the club's closed doors. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary - and when you can expect to see it.

What is the new documentary about?

Taking a fly-on-the-wall look at the inner workings of the storied Midlothian side, Inside Tynecastle will grapple with the daily challenges of running a top flight Scottish football team in the modern age.

In particular, it will tell the story of the tumultuous 2019/20 season so far.

Given that this campaign has seen the side plummet into the relegation zone and sack their manager mid-season, there will be no shortage of material for the filmmakers to work with.

Members of the documentary crew have already been spotted stalking the sidelines during games as they shadow the club's coaching staff.

As much as the fans like to direct their ire at the players on the pitch, the documentary has vowed to go much deeper in its exploration.

A spokesman for the club said: "The focus is not just on what happens on the pitch but on the supporters and inner workings of the club in all areas and at all levels.

"The series will let viewers better understand the complexities and challenges involved in running an SPFL club."

Who is developing the documentary?

The documentary will be produced by Glasgow-based media company, Two Rivers Media.

The Scottish studio have previously worked with the BBC on the likes of Frankie Boyle's Tour of Scotland.

More recently, they have helped to bring Susan Hill's popular spine-tingler The Small Hand on to the screen, along with Channel 5.

Why is it being made now?

On the surface, choosing to immortalise such an underwhelming season might seem like a strange decision.

However, the timing makes more sense when you look ahead to the major shake-ups on the Hearts horizon.

This summer, the club is to be transferred from current majority stakeholder Anne Budge, to fan organisation, the Foundation of Hearts, making it the largest community-owned football club in the UK.

The documentary appears to have been scheduled to coincide with this.

While every team's fans are eager to see their voices heard in how the club is run, the truth is that they rarely have access to most of what is going on.

Inside Tynecastle will provide the Jambos faithful with a full diagnostic of the club before they take the wheel.

When can I watch it?

Inside Tynecastle will be broadcast on BBC Scotland as three one-hour episodes.

However, there is no word yet on when exactly it will air.

The on-air date won't be announced until the season has been completed.