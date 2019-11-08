Hearts to be subject of BBC Scotland documentary 'Inside Tynecastle'

Have your say

Programme will highlight struggles of running a Scottish football club

Hearts are set to be the subject of a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the challenges of running a Scottish football club.

Hearts owner Ann Budge. Picture: SNS

'Inside Tynecastle' will appear on BBC Scotland and chronicle the ups and downs of the 2019/20 season.

The Evening News understands the production will be broadcast in three one-hour parts.

It is being developed by production company Two Rivers Media with filming having already started.

READ MORE - Hearts manager odds latest: How has the news Stephen Robinson is frontrunner for the Northern Ireland job altered the favourites - Roy Keane still in the running

A Hearts statement announcing the news read: "The focus is not just on what happens on the pitch but on the supporters and inner workings of the club in all areas and at all levels.

"The series will let viewers better understand the complexities and challenges involved in running an SPFL club."

The on-air date won't be announced until the season has been completed.