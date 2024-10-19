Forgotten 6ft 5in Scotland striker nets twice as return to form continues in Germany

Ex-Scotland Under-21 supremo fires Germans to big win

Forgotten Scotland striker Fraser Hornby scored his first double in two years as his return to first-team football continued by helping Darmstadt win 5-1 against FC Koln.

The 25-year-old netted twice in the first half and then laid on an assist in the second period as Darmstadt recorded their second win of the season in Bundesliga II.

Rated as one of Scotland’s brightest striking talents in the past, Hornby moved to Darmstadt last season, but suffered a serious ankle injury in November 2023 that ruled him out for the entire campaign.

The 6ft 5in forward started his career at Everton and scored ten goals in 18 appearances for Scotland Under-21s, with many tipping him to become a mainstay in the senior set-up. However, he has never been called up.

Fraser Hornby has a contract until 2027 at Darmstadt. | Getty Images

After a loan spell in Belgium with Kortrijk, Hornby joined French side Reims in 2020, but could only manage 11 appearances and had a brief loan spell with Aberdeen in 2021, where he failed to score. He then moved back to Belgium with Oostende for the 2022/23 season before a permanent move to Germany.

Much of Hornby’s career has been punctuated by injury, with the last time he scored more than one goal coming in October 2022, when he netted twice for Oostende in a 4-2 defeat by Club Brugge. Handed the No 9 shirt at Darmstadt, he will now hope to get a regular run of games for the German second-tier outfit, where he is contracted until 2027.

Elsewhere on Friday night in Germany, 23-year-old Scottish midfielder Scott Banks continued his recent spate of appearances for St Pauli in the Bundesliga, coming off the bench in the 77th minute during a 2-1 defeat away at Borussia Dortmund.