In-demand Aberdeen striker Duk speaks on transfer speculation - 'I want to stay here'

The Cape Verde internationalist scored his 18th goal of his maiden season in Scottish football during the first half of Aberdeen’s 1-0 win over Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium . The victory moves the Dons provisionally five points clear in third place in the cinch Premiership and it was Duk who grabbed the headlines again with an accomplished performance in front of a national TV audience and watching scouts.

Representatives from Everton, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday were in attendance in Dingwall and would no doubt have been impressed by the former Benfica kid’s display, while there are reports of clubs across Europe keeping tabs on the 23-year-old. However, when interviewed by Sky Sports in the wake of the win, Duk said on a potential departure: “I’m focused on Aberdeen. I’m happy here, I enjoy playing here, I want to stay here.”