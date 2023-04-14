Aberdeen's huge win in Dingwall - Duk dazzles in front of scouts, no repeat of previous visit, Graeme Shinnie blow

The Barry Robson train continues to hurtle along the tracks at Aberdeen. A 1-0 win over Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium tightened their grip on third place in the cinch Premiership as they moved five points clear ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.

The Dons have now won their last six games in a row under Robson, who took temporary charge in January, and must be considered favourites now to finish best of the rest. The turnaround in this group of players under their rookie manager has been quite remarkable given the shattered state Jim Goodwin left it in. Aberdeen now look organised, structured, disciplined, motivated and oozing in confidence. With each passing week, Robson enhances his chances of being the manager on a permanent basis.

This was such a vital win for Aberdeen. Their away form has for the last few seasons been their undoing but that’s now three victories on the road in a row right at the business end of the season. They move on to the 50-point mark and can sit back and watch how nearest challengers Hearts, St Mirren and Hibs fare. With the two Edinburgh clubs doing battle at Easter Road, something will give there, while the Buddies are at Ibrox and will do well to take anything from Rangers. Picking up the whole loot from Dingwall allows them to take advantage of dropped points elsewhere.

Their main man – again – was Duk. He is by far and away the most potent forward right now outside of Celtic. His 18th goal of the season turned out to be the winner, coming in the fledgling stages of this match. Midfielder Leighton Clarkson threaded the ball through to the Cape Verdian on 16 minutes. and he made it look easy with a nonchalant first-time finish past Ross Laidlaw. Scouts from Everton, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday were in attendance and will no doubt be filing glowing recommendations on the former Benfica B player. He does not only bring goals to the table: pace, positional sense and bundles of work-rate in defence and attack.

Bojan Miovski and these Aberdeen fans were left disappointed by an offside flag but the Dons held firm for victory.

Aberdeen had a Bojan Miovski effort ruled out for a marginal offside call early in the second half and young Ryan Duncan hit the bar with a deflected effort, but it will be Ross County who will rue their missed chances. Aberdeen’s backline, much improved with the late January arrivals of centre-halves Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock, held firm under some strong Staggies pressure, although they can also be thankful that County’s forward line continues to misfire. They also survived a very late red card for captain Graeme Shinnie, who was pinged – perhaps unfairly – by the VAR for his follow-through in a robust tackle. His suspension was the only blot on the copybook.

County could end up bottom of the table on Saturday night should Dundee United win at Motherwell. Not such concerns at Pittodrie. Earlier in the season, Aberdeen chucked away a 1-0 lead in stoppage time in Dingwall. Changed days now. When Robson took over, they were closer to 12th place rather than third. Their next match is against Rangers a week on Sunday and after that every opponent will be from the top six. If they can navigate such choppy waters then the prize will be totally deserved, as will a permanent manager’s role for Robson.

