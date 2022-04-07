'I am not going to stand for it': Firm Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin sets Andy Considine record straight, speaks on leaks and contract offer

Goodwin has taken the Considine decision with the "best interests of the club at heart". (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The build-up to the Dons’ crucial league encounter with Ross County at Pittodrie on Saturday, with a place in the top six possibly at stake, has been dominated by the news that club legend Considine will leave once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Goodwin felt “compelled” to issue a statement on Wednesday explaining the defender’s contract situation and why he will exit the club he has played more than 560 times for. It came after news broke he would not be staying beyond this campaign, much to the surprise of Aberdeen fans.

It has since been reported that the contract offer put to Considine would have involved a wage cut.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has hit back at claims over Andy Considine's contract offer . (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

‘Offer on table was good’

“Listen, I don’t really like to go into great detail about the terms of the contract,” Goodwin said.

“The reason we did that was because there were people out there in the media [claiming] that we had made him a derisory offer. That was the only reason we put it out there.

“It was far from derisory. If anything, it was an extremely respectful offer to a player who has been a great servant to a club, who is – it’s fair to say – going into the latter stages of his career.

Andy Considine will leave Aberdeen after more than 560 games for the club. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“He’s 35-years-old now and I felt the offer on the table was good.

“I said a few weeks ago that we were very close, that was just a case of dotting ‘i’s and crossing ‘t’s. I thought we were extremely close. Then the agent came in with this counter proposal, which was ridiculous, in my opinion.

“Everybody will have different opinions on how it’s all been handled. In my opinion, they were private and confidential discussions – and should have been kept that way. Unfortunately they weren’t.

“As a club, we had to respond in the manner that we did. We felt we owed it to our supporters to give them the truth and the facts of the matter.

“We made Andy a really good offer. He’s 35 years old, his agent wanted an offer that took him until he was 37 and we just felt that wasn’t doable.

“There’s a timeline, too. And it was important to point out to people that this offer was made to Andy two weeks before I came in."

Squad player

He added: “All I’m saying was the offer made to Andy was very fair for someone who has been a great servant to the club.

“We mentioned six figures. I think most men on the street would be delighted with that kind of offer.

“Andy is coming back from a really serious knee injury, as well. I’ve been at clubs, in the past, where players coming back from that sort of injury don’t get any offer at all. So I think the club handled the situation very, very well, prior to me coming in.

“In the six weeks since I came in, I’ve been assessing every bit of the football department. I had a really good conversation with Andy on Monday, explained to him that there probably wasn’t going to be the opportunity to play as regularly as he would like next season.

“I had seen Andy as a squad player, he believes he’s got plenty left in the tank and wants to go play regular football.

“We agreed that it was probably best for both parties that we go our separate ways."

Leaked stance

Goodwin revealed Considine is “obviously quite emotional about the situation” but that he would remain part of his plans for the remainder of the season.

The Dons boss, however, expressed his disappointment and frustration at how the episode unfolded.

“Andy has been a fantastic servant to the club and we wanted to do it properly," Goodwin said. “What’s happened over the last couple of days didn’t need to happen.

“We could have released a statement and it all could have been quite amicable.

“I did explain to Andy that I’m disappointed that someone in his group of friends, agent, himself or whoever has done this. I’m disappointed that a private conversation was leaked. But, in saying that, this doesn’t have to end sourly.

“It’s very unfortunate and it’s not the first time that this kind of thing has happened to us since I’ve been in.

“The Ross McCrorie instance is another one. These are things we need to try and control a bit better. It is disappointing when those private and confidential matters are leaked.

“The stuff that’s been coming out since I’ve been at the club hasn’t favoured Aberdeen. If anything, it’s done us a disservice. I am not going to stand for it anymore going forward.”

No lifelong contracts

As well as the difficulty of the situation for the player, Goodwin confirmed it was a “very difficult decision on my part”. But it was one he felt he had to make for the good of the club and the direction he wants to take the team in, using Scott Brown leaving Celtic and Christophe Berra’s exit from Hearts as examples.

"Some manager, at some point, had to make this decision," he said. “I felt it was the right time to do it and I’ve made that decision with the football club’s best interests at heart.

“Andy's time is coming to an end at Aberdeen. It happens and we want to make sure it happens on a positive note and not the way things have panned out in the last couple of days.

“I need to try and take the emotion out of decisions I make. Andy has been a great servant of the club, but there are no lifelong contracts. These things have to come to an end at some point.”