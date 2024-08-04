The chase for Celtic’s prized plays hots up as Hibs welcome back a familiar face

New O'Riley suitor

Atalanta and Southampton could face fresh competition for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley after London giants Chelsea were credited with an interest in the 23-year-old. The Serie A side have so far made two bids for O'Riley, but they are still short of Celtic's valuation for the player.

Atalanta are expected to return with a fresh third offer, but could now have to fight off Chelsea for the Denmark internationalist. The Scottish Sun reports that O'Riley could emerge as a replacement for Conor Gallagher, who is in talks with Atletico Madrid over a move to the La Liga side. Southampton, whose manager Russell Martin worked previously with O'Riley, are also weighing up a move for him.

O'Riley is expected to be involved for Celtic this afternoon when they begin their Premiership campaign at home to Kilmarnock.

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, left, has a number of suitors | SNS Group

Fleck would love Rangers return

Scotland midfielder John Fleck says he would be open to a move back to Rangers one day as he trains with the Ibrox club following his departure from Sheffield United this summer.

“Do I have unfinished business with the club? That’s not for me to say" said Fleck in an interview with the Sunday Mail. "My aim now is carve out something special in my career and there are options, I have offers in Europe and England and I now need to find the right club to kick things on.

“I’ve always said it would be a dream of mine to come back to Rangers and nothing changes in that regard. I said that If that chance came further down the line to come back then I’d love it to be honest - Who wouldn’t? This is Glasgow Rangers we are talking about, a club which is ingrained in my heart.”

Scotland midfielder John Fleck is a free agent | SNS Group / SFA

Hibs land hitman

Hibs have re-signed Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych on another season-long loan.

The 23-year-old earned a move from French club Troyes to Swansea after hitting five goals in 15 matches during an injury-affected campaign at Easter Road in 2022-23. However, he did not start a game for Swansea in his debut season in Wales, netting once from 13 substitute appearances.

Hibs head coach David Gray said: “First of all, we are excited to be able to bring a player of Myko’s calibre back to Hibs. From working with him previously I know all about his strengths and how his all-round play will benefit the team this season. He will have no trouble slotting back in again; he understands the league well, knows the players in the dressing room and we are all excited to work with him again.”

Ukrainian striker Mykola Kukharevych is back at Hibs | Alan Rennie

Hearts hope for another signing

Hearts are closing in on their ninth summer signing, with Colombian left-back Andres Salazar expected to join on loan from Atletico Nacional in his homeland.

