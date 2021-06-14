How the Scotland players rated in Euro 2020 defeat by Czech Republic as two starting players score 4/10

Steve Clarke made five substitutions to his Scotland team; one at half time as Che Adams replaced Ryan Christie, and four later in the second half.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. David Marshall - 4
It is impossible to see beyond the 36-year-old being caught out up field and beaten practically from the halfway line. Even if he made several smart stops before that second Czech goal. The calamity will haunt him, even if he was far from solely at fault. See Hendry...
Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. Grant Hanley - 6
It is a shame there is an 'except' because the imposing Norwich City defender was a real rock in the opening period... except when Schick got between him and Cooper to fashion a superb downward header for the opener just before half-time.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Jack Hendry - 4
The problem with the 26-year-old has always been momentary lapses. Taking a wild shot with no-one behind you and your keeper upfield proved one of those, the ball rebounding to Schick to set up the striker for his crazy long-ranger. Hendry smacking the bar minutes with a drive had clearly gone to his head. Subbed not long after his aberration.
Photo: Petr Josek - Pool
4. Liam Cooper - 5
What could be said of Hanley can pretty much be offered up of his back-three companion. The biggest issue for the dogged Leeds United captain is the fact he isn’t Kieran Tierney, the loss of the rampaging Arsenal defender upsetting Scotland’s balance.
Photo: Stu Forster