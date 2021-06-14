How the Scotland players rated in Euro 2020 defeat by Czech Republic as two starting players score 4/10

3. Jack Hendry - 4

The problem with the 26-year-old has always been momentary lapses. Taking a wild shot with no-one behind you and your keeper upfield proved one of those, the ball rebounding to Schick to set up the striker for his crazy long-ranger. Hendry smacking the bar minutes with a drive had clearly gone to his head. Subbed not long after his aberration.

Photo: Petr Josek - Pool