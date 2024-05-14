How Celtic can win the league tonight and the tiny glimmer of hope left for Rangers in title race

Scottish Premiership permutations explained ahead of remaining two league matches

The cinch Scottish Premiership title race will be decided one way or another this week with Celtic firmly in the driving seat to become champions again for a third successive season.

Just two matches of the league campaign remain with Celtic holding a six-point and seven-goal advantage over Rangers at the top of the table following their 2-1 victory in the Old Firm derby on Saturday.

It means Celtic require just one more point - or a Rangers slip-up - to clinch the title. Rangers, meanwhile, need to hope Celtic lose both their remaining fixtures and they win theirs while overturning the goal difference.

The cinch Scottish Premiership trophy looks destined to return to Celtic Park this week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Stranger things have happened but it now appears nailed on that Brendan Rodgers' side will be the ones lifting the league championship trophy on the final day of the season.

Confirmation could come as early as Tuesday night when Rangers host Dundee at Ibrox. Philippe Clement is missing 11 first-team players for the match against a side still harbouring slim hopes of European qualification.

If Rangers fail to beat the men from Tayside, then Celtic will be crowned champions without kicking a ball. If Rangers manage to get the victory and close the gap on Celtic to three points, then the title race will be extended by at least 24 hours.

It would then be in Celtic's hands to wrap up the silverware under their own steam by achieving something they have failed to do on two previous visits to Rugby Park this season – avoid defeat.

They lost 1-0 in the League Cup in August and then again 2-1 in the league in December. They were also held to a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park as recently as February and claimed their only win over Derek McInnes’ side in four attempts this season with a 3-1 home victory in October.

A draw in East Ayrshire would be enough for Celtic to rubber-stamp their 12th title in 13 seasons but another defeat on the artificial surface would delay matters until the final day – and offer Rangers a tiny glimmer of hope.

Celtic conclude at home to St Mirren while Rangers travel to Hearts with both matches kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday. It would then come down to whether Celtic hold their nerve in front of a sell-out home crowd.

