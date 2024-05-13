What TV channel is Rangers v Dundee? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Premiership fixture

Rangers will need to pick themselves off the floor following the weekend loss to Celtic as they host Dundee in their penultimate league fixture on Tuesday evening.

The Ibrox men are destined to finish as Scottish Premiership runners-up for a third season running after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park left them six points and seven goals behind their Old Firm rivals at the top of the table with just two matches remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement’s side must beat Dundee or Celtic will be declared champions a night early with the Parkhead outfit able to clinch their third successive title – and 13th in 14 seasons – under their own steam if they avoid defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

Rangers must defeat Dundee at Ibrox on Tuesday or Celtic will be declared champions. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Dundee will arrive in Govan looking to keep their slender European aspirations alive – they need to win both their remaining two matches and hope that St Mirren slip-up if they are to overtake the Buddies and claim a fifth-placed finish.

The most recent meeting between the sides ended in a goalless draw at Dens Park that struck a fatal blow towards Rangers’ title hopes, while the previous head-to-head at Ibrox back in December ended in a 3-1 win for the home side, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men following a red card to Jose Cifuentes.

Rangers v Dundee match information

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

Rangers v Dundee TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 6.30pm. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Rangers v Dundee live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Rangers v Dundee team news

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has 11 players unavailable. John Lundstram is suspended after being sent off against Celtic and John Souttar, Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling picked up knocks at Parkhead to join Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, Danilo and Bailey Rice on the injury list. Dundee will assess Jordan McGhee after he picked up a knock against Hearts while Trevor Carson and Ricki Lamie are doubts. Joe Shaughnessy (knee) and Owen Beck (groin) are out.

Rangers v Dundee referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.

Match odds