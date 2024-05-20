How all 12 Premiership club's seasons rate plus what Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs need to improve

We run the rule over each team’s Premiership campaign

The main Premiership season drew to a close at the weekend, with now only the play-off between Raith Rovers and Ross County to be played. We take a look at how all 12 Premiership teams have fared and what needs to be improved upon for next season:

This can ultimately be chalked up as a hugely successful league season for the defending champions, winning the league by eight points over Rangers. Brendan Rodgers’ men only suffered three defeats in the whole campaign – once at Kilmarnock, twice against Hearts – and despite some grumbles about playing style and questions over the manager, Celtic were able to see off Rangers’ resurgence during the second half of the campaign. Crucially, Celtic took ten points from 12 in Old Firm matches and were clearly superior once all of their key players were fit, as injuries pockmarked their season. While Liam Scales slotted in well at centre-half, another option is required after the failed signings of Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki. An improvement in wide areas is also needed as Jota and Liel Abada have not been replaced. Overall, a fine league campaign. 9/10.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland ended the Premiership campaign as top goalscorer.

Rangers (2nd)

The arrival of Philippe Clement brought with it a remarkable change of fortunes given the mess Rangers were in under his predecessor Michael Beale. The Belgian manager deserves immense credit for eking out continued improvement; at one point, they were favourites to win the title. It will therefore sting that once the finishing line was in sight, Rangers allowed Celtic to take the initiative once more. Not winning an Old Firm match was harmful, and late-season defeats to Motherwell and Ross County sapped confidence and momentum. A rebuild of the squad is once again on the cards. With the exception of goalkeeper, all parts of the team need reinforced. Another busy summer awaits. 6/10.

Hearts (3rd)

This was a fine league campaign by the Jambos. They finished 12 points clear in third place and have guaranteed European group-stage football to look forward to next term. Their captain and striker Lawrence Shankland ended the season as top Premiership scorer with 24 goals and manager Steven Naismith rode out a mini crisis in the autumn, rewarded for staying calm and true to his principles. Rangers were the only top-flight team Hearts failed to defeat. Their biggest concern in the summer is over the future of Shankland, who is likely to attract suitors with just a year left on his contract. If he leaves, Naismith will have a job replacing him. Hearts are in a good place right now, though, and miles ahead of their rivals. 8/10.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty and his Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes can be happy with their respective seasons.

Kilmarnock (4th)

Derek McInnes deserves a great deal of credit for the way his team have performed this season. With Europe secured, they surpassed expectations, being particularly strong at home. Kyle Vassell and Marley Watkins formed a strong partnership in attack, Dan Armstrong and Matty Kennedy were dangerous out side, young David Watson continues to impress in midfield and their defence is fairly miserly. Part of the challenge next season will be to maintain the level they have now set. No 1 goalkeeper Will Dennis returns to his parent club Bournemouth and McInnes will need to find someone to compete with Kieran O’Hara for the gloves. 8/10.

St Mirren (5th)

By finishing fifth and qualifying for Europe for the first time in 36 years, this can be viewed as hugely successful season for the Buddies, who have built on their sixth-placed finish last term. Stephen Robinson’s team started the campaign well and never looked back. A difficult team to beat with numerous goal threats, the improvement of players such as Alex Gogic and Toyosi Olusanya are examples of the good coaching work Robinson is doing. The Northern Irishman could be in demand this summer, both in Scotland and beyond. Keeping the Paisley outfit where they are might be the hardest task of all. 8/10.

Myziane Maolida has been a rare bright spot in Hibs' league term.

Dundee (6th)

Given the Dee were newly-promoted from the Championship and Tony Docherty is in his first season as manager on his own, this was an impressive display from the Dens Park outfit. Tipped by many to go straight back down, and with only a handful of players contracted when he arrived, Docherty has rightly received praise for how Dundee have cemented their status as a top-flight outfit. Exciting playmaker Luke McCowan has excelled, while young midfielder Lyall Cameron has developed further. Joe Shaughnessy was a solid signing as centre-half, but in particular captain. Where to improve next season? It has to be the playing surface, given four pitch-related postponements this term. 8/10.

Aberdeen (7th)

The Dons ended the campaign on a nine-game unbeaten run but that masks a league season of immense difficulty given they finished third in 2022/23. Three man have managed the club at various stages and the form under Neil Warnock, who took over from Barry Robson but himself vacated the premises 32 days after appointment, was concerning. Caretaker Peter Leven steadied the ship and will be part of new manager Jimmy Thelin’s backroom staff, as at one point the Dons flirted with relegation. Bojan Miovski shone once more, Jamie McGrath added goals from midfield and while young Connor Barron had an excellent second half of the season, he is out of contract. Replacing his energy and composure in midfield will be a challenge. 4/10.

Livingston will play football in the Championship next season.

A very poor league season for Hibs, with Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery both losing their jobs. Missing out on the top six was a hammer blow that the team could not recover from, with some dismal defeats against Livingston, St Mirren and Aberdeen at Easter Road making it a campaign to forget. They did not beat Hearts and had no stand-out results of note, with a flimsy defence and erratic attack. Myziane Maolida was a star performer on loan for the second half of the season but too many underperformed. Leads were thrown away like confetti. This summer is such a big one, with a new manager and players urgently needed. 3/10.

Motherwell (9th)

The Steelmen ended up in no-man’s land but given the middle of the season coincided with a long winless run, Stuart Kettlewell can ultimately be satisfied with how Motherwell fared. Theo Bair’s morph from a derided centre-forward to a goal machine was their story of the season, and given the Canadian will be at the Copa America this summer, offers could be forthcoming. Lennon Miller has emerged as an exciting midfield prospect. Keeping Motherwell in the goals and tightening up a leaky backline are the main jobs on Kettlewell’s list. 5/10.

St Johnstone (10th)

Hauling themselves over the finishing line to avoid the play-off spot makes this season a success for Saints. Steven MacLean’s ill-fated early spell left current manager Craig Levein with quite the job in his hands and while he got an early tune out of the team, they regressed until the very end of the season. Striker Adama Sidibeh turned out to be an inspired arrival from Warrington Rylands. With a new owner in place, an intriguing summer awaits in Perth, and with it likely change. The squad needs an overhaul, and players like out-of-contract Daniel Phillips need replaced. 6/10.

Ross County (11th)

What happens this week will define their status as a Premiership club, but to be in the play-offs once more – when they looked so close to safety – will hurt them. Don Cowie is their third boss after Malky Mackay and Derek Adams were axed. Their away form is rotten and while Simon Murray and Yan Dhanda give them attacking flair, they concede too many goals. Raith will give them a tough challenge in the play-offs. Cowie’s future and replacing playmaker Dhanda are on the summer list for the Staggies. 3/10.

Livingston (12th)