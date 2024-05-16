Hearts confirm trio to depart with guard of honour planned - but one notable name missing

Tynecastle farewell planned for three ‘excellent servants’

Hearts have confirmed that three players will depart the club this summer – with one name noticeable by his absence.

Peter Haring, Michael McGovern and Andy Halliday will all leave Tynecastle when their contracts expire this summer with a guard of honour planned following the final match of the season at home to Rangers on Saturday.

Haring has spent six years with Hearts since joining from SV Ried in 2018 and is highly regarded by supporters after playing a part in the run to the Scottish Cup final in 2019, the promotion campaign of 2020-2021 and securing two third place finished in 2021-22 and 2023-24.

However, more recently the Austrian has been plagued by injury with the 30-year-old managing just eight appearances this season.

Goalkeeper McGovern joined on a free transfer last summer from Norwich but never made a first-team appearance and had a spell at Livingston on loan. Halliday moved to Hearts in 2020 after five years at Rangers and went on to make 109 appearances for the Edinburgh side before joining Motherwell on loan until the end of the current season.

The absence of midfielder Beni Baningime, whose deal also expires this summer, from the list of confirmed departees will raise hopes among Hearts supporters that the influential former Everton midfielder could be poised to renew his contract.

A Hearts statement read: “Each of the departing players have been excellent servants to the club and will move on to the next stage in their careers with the best wishes and thanks of everyone at Hearts.

“Supporters will have the chance to pay tribute to the departing players following Saturday’s cinch Premiership match with Rangers, as well as celebrate the end to a fantastic season which has seen the club clinch third place in the table, European football for the third season in a row for the first time ever, and guaranteed group stage European football.

“At full time the first team and coaching staff will head into the dressing room before returning shortly after to form a guard of honour for the departing players. The squad and coaching staff will then partake in a lap of honour, heading left in the direction of the Main Stand/Gorgie Stand and then making their way around the pitch.