Martin Boyle drafted into Hibs squad as 'vibes manager' for match against Andorrans

Martin Boyle is ready to reprise the ‘vibes manager’ role he performed for Australia at last year’s World Cup when Hibs kick off their European campaign against Inter Club d’Escaldes in Andorra on Thursday evening.

The effervescent winger has been sidelined for nine months following knee surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. That prevented him playing in Qatar but such is his positive influence on those around him, he still travelled with the Socceroos, and now, Hibs manager Lee Johnson is set to name the 30-year-old talisman among his substitutes for the first leg of the Europa Conference League second-round qualifier. But Johnson says he does not intend to play him.

“Joe Newell and Lewis Miller are both available for selection,” said the Leith boss, who also revealed that David Marshall will start in goal, ahead of summer signing Jojo Wollacott. “You’ll also see Martin Boyle on the bench but he won’t come on!

“He’s a bit of a cheerleader for this game. We wanted to bring him along because he’s not too far away from getting minutes, but he has a couple of strength sessions to do before we unleash him in the first team.”

That decision has been welcomed by the squad, according to newly reinstated captain Paul Hanlon, who will lead the capital side out in the Estadi Comunal d'Andorra la Vella.

“Whether he’s fit or not fit, he’s the vibes manager here all the time, so I don’t think that changes,” said the experienced defender.