Who were the last brothers to play for Scotland before Paul and John McGinn? Hibs and Rangers players' 63-year record broken by Caldwell siblings

Gary and Steven Caldwell playing for Scotland against Norway

Gary and Steven Caldwell were the last capped brothers when the defensive duo played against Norway in a 4-0 defeat in 2009.

Before that though, you have to go back more than half a century before finding another pair who played at the same time.

Derek Ferguson and his brother Barry, of course, have been called up at several intervals, and the Gray brothers of Leeds United fame – Eddie and Frank – were both internationalists in the late 1970s and early 1980s – however neither was ever joined by their brother on the world stage (they did however regularly feature alongside the unrelated Andy Gray).

John and Paul McGinn pictured during a Scotland training session at the Oriam

To find the latest set of brothers to play a full international for Scotland you have to research back to the 1940s when Hibs’ David Shaw joined his brother Jock ‘Tiger’ Shaw, of Rangers captaincy fame, in the national side for two games against England and Switzerland in 1946 – the former in front of 139,000 at Hampden.

The McGinn’s feat could be repeated as quickly as next month with more qualifiers to come for Steve Clarke’s side it’s not outwith the realms of possibility they could share the pitch with another set of siblings on the periphery of the international scene.

As well as the McGinns, Steve Clarke has also called upon Ross and Robby McCrorie for recent squads, though the pair have yet to play together competitively at full-cap or club level after coming through the ranks at Rangers.

Eddie Gray was a Scottish international but never capped alongside brother Frank (Picture: Getty Images)