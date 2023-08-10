Hibs are in European action on Thursday when they welcome Luzern to Easter Road in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third qualifying round tie.

Lee Johnson’s side survived a scare against Andorran minnows Inter Club d'Escaldes in the previous round, losing the away leg 2-1 before eventually securing a 7-3 aggregate victory in a convincing second leg on home soil.

Hibs will have home advantage first this time against the side who finished fourth in the Swiss Super League last season – eight points behind runners-up Servette, who lost 2-1 to Rangers in a Champions League third qualifying round first leg tie at Ibrox on Wednesday.

The Leith outfit will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, which saw them fall to a 3-2 home defeat to St Mirren on Sunday having recovered from two goals down to level the match.

Hibs host Swiss side Luzern in a UEFA Europa Conference League third round first leg qualifier at Easter Road on Thursday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The winner of the tie will face Aston Villa in a play-off for a place in the Conference League group stages.

Hibs v Luzern match details

The UEFA Conference League third qualifying round first leg fixture takes place on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Easter Road, Edinburgh. Kick-off time is 7.30pm.

Is Hibs v Luzern on TV?

The match is being broadcast live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel (Sky channel 115, Virgin channel 108) with coverage starting from 7.20pm.

Is Hibs v Luzern available to live stream?

Those wishing to watch the match on their smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Hibs v Luzern team news

Hibs’ new Dutch attacker Dylan Vente – who joined from Roda JC last week – will be in the squad for the first time after being granted a work permit. With Rocky Bushiri available against Lucerne in the midst of a domestic suspension, Hibs are only without long-term absentees Jojo Wollacott, Chris Cadden and Harry McKirdy.

