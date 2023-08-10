Lee Johnson’s side survived a scare against Andorran minnows Inter Club d'Escaldes in the previous round, losing the away leg 2-1 before eventually securing a 7-3 aggregate victory in a convincing second leg on home soil.
Hibs will have home advantage first this time against the side who finished fourth in the Swiss Super League last season – eight points behind runners-up Servette, who lost 2-1 to Rangers in a Champions League third qualifying round first leg tie at Ibrox on Wednesday.
The Leith outfit will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, which saw them fall to a 3-2 home defeat to St Mirren on Sunday having recovered from two goals down to level the match.
The winner of the tie will face Aston Villa in a play-off for a place in the Conference League group stages.
Hibs v Luzern match details
The UEFA Conference League third qualifying round first leg fixture takes place on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Easter Road, Edinburgh. Kick-off time is 7.30pm.
Is Hibs v Luzern on TV?
The match is being broadcast live free-to-air on the BBC Scotland channel (Sky channel 115, Virgin channel 108) with coverage starting from 7.20pm.
Is Hibs v Luzern available to live stream?
Those wishing to watch the match on their smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free via the BBC iPlayer.
Hibs v Luzern team news
Hibs’ new Dutch attacker Dylan Vente – who joined from Roda JC last week – will be in the squad for the first time after being granted a work permit. With Rocky Bushiri available against Lucerne in the midst of a domestic suspension, Hibs are only without long-term absentees Jojo Wollacott, Chris Cadden and Harry McKirdy.
Match odds
Hibs 9/5, Draw 5/2, Lucerne 29/20 - oddschecker.com