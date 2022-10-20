What channel is Hibs v St Johnstone on? Premiership match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news, VAR
Hibs welcome St Johnstone to Easter Road on Friday night in the Premiership in what will be a historic evening for Scottish football.
The fixture marks the implementation of VAR in the top-flight with plenty of intrigue. Understandably, Easter Road is heading for a sell-out with the visiting allocation sold-out and the home side rejected a request for extra tickets due to the demand from their own supporters.
Hibs come into the match in third place despite a 6-1 defeat to Celtic last time out with manager Lee Johnson very vocal in why he thought the team capitulated in the first 24 minutes when they found themselves 3-0 down. St Johnstone are also off the back of a defeat, going down 1-0 at Livingston but remain ninth with ten points.
Match details
Who: Hibs v St Johnstone
What: Scottish Premiership
Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh
When: Friday, October 21. Kick-off 7.30pm
Referee: Kevin Clancy
How to watch
The Premiership’s first VAR clash is not being broadcast by Sky Sports. But the game can be watched on PPV in the UK and worldwide via HibsTV for £10.
Team news
Hibs have welcomed Kevin Nisbet back to training but the striker isn't ready for first-team football yet. Demetri Mitchell and Elias Melkersen have recovered from injuries but Lewis Miller and Momodou Bojang remain out.
Callum Davidson will welcome back Nicky Clark who missed out against Livingston after his wife went into labour ahead of the game. Cammy MacPherson and Callum Booth are making progress on their recovery but will miss out, as will Chris Kane. The match will likely come too soon for Graham Carey who has been sidelined with a knee injury but was planning to return to training.
Last meeting
St Johnstone hosted Hibs on the opening day of the season as the visitors ran out 1-0 winners. Lee Johnson's side left it late with Josh Campbell netting the late winner with Murray Davidson sent off for Saints just before the hour mark.
Anything else?
Kevin Clancy will be the man to officiate the Premiership's first VAR match and he comes into the match off the back of some controversy. Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards claimed the official hit back with a jibe over time-wasting during United’s League Cup quarter-final defeat to Kilmarnock. The referee overseeing VAR is Willie Collum.
