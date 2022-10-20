The fixture marks the implementation of VAR in the top-flight with plenty of intrigue. Understandably, Easter Road is heading for a sell-out with the visiting allocation sold-out and the home side rejected a request for extra tickets due to the demand from their own supporters.

Hibs come into the match in third place despite a 6-1 defeat to Celtic last time out with manager Lee Johnson very vocal in why he thought the team capitulated in the first 24 minutes when they found themselves 3-0 down. St Johnstone are also off the back of a defeat, going down 1-0 at Livingston but remain ninth with ten points.

Match details

Who: Hibs v St Johnstone

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Easter Road, Edinburgh

When: Friday, October 21. Kick-off 7.30pm

Easter Road hosts the first Premiership match to have VAR. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Referee: Kevin Clancy

How to watch

The Premiership’s first VAR clash is not being broadcast by Sky Sports. But the game can be watched on PPV in the UK and worldwide via HibsTV for £10.

Team news

Hibs have welcomed Kevin Nisbet back to training but the striker isn't ready for first-team football yet. Demetri Mitchell and Elias Melkersen have recovered from injuries but Lewis Miller and Momodou Bojang remain out.

Callum Davidson will welcome back Nicky Clark who missed out against Livingston after his wife went into labour ahead of the game. Cammy MacPherson and Callum Booth are making progress on their recovery but will miss out, as will Chris Kane. The match will likely come too soon for Graham Carey who has been sidelined with a knee injury but was planning to return to training.

Last meeting

St Johnstone hosted Hibs on the opening day of the season as the visitors ran out 1-0 winners. Lee Johnson's side left it late with Josh Campbell netting the late winner with Murray Davidson sent off for Saints just before the hour mark.

Anything else?