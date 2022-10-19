The Video Assistant Referee technology that has become a staple of the English Premier League will be used in the Scottish top flight for the first time when Hibs host St Johnstone at Easter Road on Friday night.

With plenty intrigue ahead of the landmark roll-out – and no TV station showing the match – Hibs are offering fans the chance to watch the historic fixture via their own club channel.

Hibs TV will show a pay-per-view live stream of the game for a cost of £10 with the service available to supporters anywhere in the world. Anyone wishing the purchase the stream can do so via ppv.hibernianfc.co.uk.

A view inside the VAR headquarters at Clydesdale House, which will be in operation for the first time when Hibs host St Johnstone on Friday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match, which kicks off at 7.30pm, is already close to a sell-out having been moved to Friday night as part of an SPFL experiment aimed at increasing attendances.

Willie Collum has been appointed as the first VAR official with Kevin Clancy the on-field referee.

The matches between Hearts and Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County, Motherwell and Aberdeen, Rangers and Livingston and St Mirren and Dundee United on Saturday will also have VAR available and, going forward, in every Premiership match and cup semi-final and final thereafter.

Originally scheduled for deployment after the World Cup in December, VAR will be coordinated centrally from the video operations room at Clydesdale House in Glasgow, with SPFL production partner QTV providing the central facility. Production on all cinch Premiership matches will also increase to a minimum of six cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad