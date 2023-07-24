'This game is not a given': Hibs wary of Inter Club d'Escaldes as Lee Johnson explains what to expect

Having travelled to the Faroe Islands to watch Inter Club d’Escaldes get the better of Vikingur in the previous round, Hibs manager Lee Johnson is aware of the menace posed by the Andorrans.

But he says that threat will be heightened if the capital side allow their Europa Conference League qualifying foes to get their noses in front when they face up on Thursday. “This game is not a given,” stressed the Hibs gaffer, who heads into the two-legged tie aware that either Djurgardens from Sweden or Swiss outfit FC Luzern await them in the third qualifying round if they progress. “They’re strong, physically strong, very competitive, they’re together, they’re well coached, they’re direct.

“They’re used to having the ball, but I think we’ll end up having the ball. They’re very compact and difficult to break down. So, it’ll be an interesting game. I’ve played teams with their quality before, absolutely, and we need to score the first goal. The first goal is important to bring them out and then potentially we can score again. With the greatest respect, they waste time well, or have good game-management, should I say. It’ll be a good game, I’m looking forward to it.”

Stodgy defending, physicality and game play were all evident the last time Hibs encountered Andorran adversaries, back in 2021, when they were pitted against Santa Coloma at the same stage of the competition. That first leg was allowed to descend into mayhem thanks to some questionable officiating which saw Joe Newell red-carded along with two of the opposition. And, while Hibs eventually swatted away an irritating rival, 5-1 on aggregate, those who were involved in that tie know that a disciplined and focused performance will be necessary.

This time, due to ground share issues on the principality, Hibs will travel to the eastern Pyrenees first before looking to complete their objective at Easter Road on August 3, meaning they will have to overcome the difficulties posed by the Andorran league runners up as well as the conditions when they kick-start the competitive action of 2023/24.

“There’s three things that are probably the main focus for me,” said Johnson. “The size of the pitch, which is small and tight; it’s the altitude; and then it’s obviously dealing with the heat. Those are the three things that we’ve got to get in our minds. Those three factors are going to be tough. But then it’s just a normal game of football and we’ve got to do our best to dominate.”

It is hoped that the Marbella training camp will help the players, who will fly in on Wednesday and return straight after the match on Thursday, to cope. “I’ve just got to give them as much information as possible so their mind’s eye has already seen the opposition,” explained Johnson. “There is a risk of a player getting sent-off and you’ve got to keep calm and keep your cool, and you hope our intensity and our quality can win us the game.”