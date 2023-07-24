Hearts and Hibs learn Europa Conference League opponents as third round draw is made

Hearts will play either Crusaders or Rosenborg in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, while Hibs will face Djurgardens IF or FC Luzern should they overcome Inter Club d’Escaldes in the second qualifying round.

Hearts and Hibs were involved in today's third round draw of the Europa Conference League.

The draw for third qualifying round of UEFA’s third-tier competition was made at the organisation’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, with the two Edinburgh clubs represented. Hearts are guaranteed to be playing at that stage of the tournament and they have landed either Crusaders FC or Northern Ireland or Norwegian outfit Rosenborg, who play their second-round this week and next. Hearts came out second in the draw and are likely to be away from home first, but that will be confirmed by UEFA in due course.

Hibs will need to overcome Andorrans Inter Club d’Escaldes to take their place in the third round of the competition but should they do so, a match against Sweden’s Djurgardens IF or FC Luzern of Switzerland awaits. Hibs came out of the hat first and are therefore expected to be at home first should they make it, although UEFA will again announce this imminently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad