The confusion over Hibs' winner at St Johnstone and further heated comments on red card

Two of them came from McDiarmid Park in Hibs’ 1-0 win over St Johnstone. Murray Davidson’s red card for the hosts midway through the second half for a challenge on Ryan Porteous brought ire from the Saints camp, particularly as the same punishment was not dished out for a similar tackle by Hibs’ Marijan Cabraja, while there was some debate so to who the visitors’ 90th-minute winner should be given to.

Josh Campbell has been credited with it, but Rocky Bushiri claimed it too. Video footage suggests, if anyone, St Johnstone’s Cammy MacPherson should be awarded with an own goal for deviating Campbell’s original header on target.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've been told it's mine,” said Campbell. “I've just seen the video and it looks like it's mine so I'm taking it.

Hibs celebrate the winning goal against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

"I couldn't see because I was on the ground with my back to the goal but it looks like it's all me.

"Rocky was screaming in my ear in French but I couldn't really hear him or understand what he was saying."

As for the red card, St Johnstone’s Drey Wright was left in no doubt.

“I didn’t think it was a red and seeing it back didn’t change my mind,” said Wright, before saying on Cabraja’s tackle on Ryan McGowan: “Similar isn’t a word I’d use – it was a lot worse.

“That’s not me with blue-tinted glasses. It’s how I saw the incidents.