It’s been a season like no other and the curtain will come down on the campaign this weekend and the final silverware of the season will be either taken back to Perth or Edinburgh after this afternoon’s showpiece event at Hampden.
Will it be worth the wait? The match has been rescheduled by two weeks due to delays during the year and the impact of covid is still being felt today with no fans in the ground for the second final in a row.
St Johnstone v Hibs: Scottish Cup Final 2021
Last updated: Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 13:12
- Kick off 2pm - Hampden Park
- HIBS: Macey, Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn, Doidge, Boyle, Newell, Gogic, Nisbet, Doig, Irvine.
- ST JOHNSTONE: Clark, McCart, Kerr, Gordon, Kane, Wotherspoon, Bryson, Middleton, McCann, Rooney, Booth.
In quotes
Derek McInnes - Premier Sports
Glenn Middleton moved St Mirren around a lot in the semi-final - he deserves his chance
In quotes
Ally McCoist - Premier Sports pundit
Hibs have the best front three outside the Old Firm
St Johnstone team
How does that differ?
Jack Ross has selected his side to face St Johnstone... earlier this week we asked Hibs fans to do the same.
Here’s how they voted....
HIBS TEAM
Latest from both camps
We’re a little while from team news, but here’s the latest updates on social media from each squad...
Saints captain
And for a bit of balance - here’s what Liam Craig - the St Johnstone captain and a former Hibs midfielder himself - had to say ahead of the game...
Ex-player’s view
He’s very much in the Hibs camp this afternoon, but here’s what former Easter Road midfielder, and Edinburgh Evening News columnist Mickey Weir said ahead of the big match.
FIVE HOURS TO GO!
The countdown to kick-off is well and truly on now...
Predictions
The build-up has been on-going all week.
Here’s what a selection of our writers have predicted for today’s scoreline - with their reasons why in the link below.
Mark Atkinson: St Johnstone 0 Hibs 2
Matthew Elder: St Johnstone 1 Hibs 2
Patrick McPartlin: St Johnstone 1 Hibs 2
Andrew Smith: St Johnstone 1 Hibs 3
Alan Pattullo: St Johnstone 2 Hibs 1
David Oliver: St Johnstone 1 Hibs 2 (aet)
Hampden Hokey-Cokey
Fans were out - as they have been all season, then Pittodrie was offered as a venue before they were allowed into the National Stadium - but with restricted numbers.
Then with just 600 spectators permitted inside Hampden, extended restrictions in Glasgow which have been relaxed elsewhere across the country meant a crowd was not feasible after all!
Semi finals - RATED
This isn’t the first time the sides have been at Hampden this season.
Both reached the National Stadium in the Betfred Cup and were obviously here for the semi-finals too
Here’s a reminder of those semi-final matches from our match ratings.
Of course we’ll have our final team ratings later this afternoon too
How did they get here?
Here’s a look back both sides’ routes to the final
HIBS
Last 32 - QOS (a) - 3-2 (Doidge x2, Boyle)
Last16 - Stranraer (a) - 4-0 (Doidge, Nisbet, Boyle x2)
QF - Motherwell (h) - 2-2 - (Doidge, Irvine) won on penalties
SF - Dundee United (n) - 2-0 (Nisbet, Doidge) Scotsman match report - click here
ST JOHNSTONE
Last32 - Dundee (a) - 1-0 (Melamed)
Last16 - Clyde (h) - 2-0 (Melamed, O’Halloran)
QF - Rangers (a) - 1-1 - (Kane) won on penalties
SF - St Mirren (n) - 2-1 (Kane, Middleton)
Good afternoon and welcome to The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News live coverage of the Scottish Cup final.
Unfortunately there are no fans permitted for the second final in a row due to restrictions in Glasgow in the run-up to this afternoon’s main event - and though it’s not quite the same as being there, we will have some of our top team of journalists in the National Stadium to bring you the very best coverage from the ground right up until kick-off then through the match and beyond.