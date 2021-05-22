Hampden will host the final between Hibs and St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

It’s been a season like no other and the curtain will come down on the campaign this weekend and the final silverware of the season will be either taken back to Perth or Edinburgh after this afternoon’s showpiece event at Hampden.

Will it be worth the wait? The match has been rescheduled by two weeks due to delays during the year and the impact of covid is still being felt today with no fans in the ground for the second final in a row.

The Scotsman and Evening News will fill the void though and bring you the best of the action, build-up and post-match reactions and celebrations online and in our live blog below.