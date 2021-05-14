Scottish Cup final: SFA confirms no fans permitted at Hampden clash

A general view of seats at Hampden Park

Scotland is set to move to level two from Monday, May 17 but with a spike in cases in the south side, where the national stadium is located, the decision has been taken not to relax restrictions in the city and the Scottish Football Association has confirmed that no supporters will be permitted to attend the encounter.

A statement read: “Following today’s Scottish Government announcement that Glasgow will remain under level three Covid restrictions for at least another week, the Scottish government have subsequently confirmed that fans will now not be permitted to attend the Scottish Cup Final.”

The Scottish Government had initially given the green light for 600 spectators to attend the showpiece between St Johnstone and Hibs at Hampden on May 22 in accordance with level-two guidelines.

Speaking earlier on BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime programme, national clinical director Jason Leitch suggested that the Scottish FA might have to “come up with an innovative idea” to allow fans to attend the final.

He added: “The rules are no travel in or out for non-essential reasons. So that would put at risk fans coming in and out, and level-three stadia can't have anybody in them.