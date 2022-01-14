Shaun Maloney reveals why James Scott will stay at Hibs after Hull loanee was frozen out by Jack Ross

Hull loanee James Scott will be part of Shaun Maloney's plan at Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old fell out of favour under previous boss Jack Ross, who dropped him from his matchday squads after questioning the player’s fitness, but Maloney has been impressed with Scott so far.

He said: "James will stay until the end of the season. I've been really happy with him in training. After what he's shown, the next stage for him is that when he gets match minutes he has to show what he's been doing in training.

"That's not to put pressure on him because I think he's done very well but the next stage for him is to fight to get minutes in a match and show his talent."

Scott was an unused sub in Maloney’s first two games in charge and has not featured since a 13-minute cameo at St Johnstone on November 27.