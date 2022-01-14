Martin Boyle transfer 'clarity' as Hibs boss Shaun Maloney explains where things stand

Hibs Shaun Maloney (left) says Martin Boyle will only be sold for the right price. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 28-year-old Australia forward has had his head turned by strong interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly, who are understood to be willing to hand him a lucrative two-year contract worth in the region of £20,000 per week.

However, Hibs - who value their talisman at £3million - have rebuffed the Pro League club's offers so far.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maloney understands Boyle's desire to capitalise on the life-changing salary that would come with moving to the Middle East but he is adamant it can only be allowed to happen if Hibs receive a bid they are happy with.

Maloney said: "I'm very keen for Martin to stay. At the moment, myself, Martin and the club are very clear on the situation. There's clarity on that.

"There's obviously been interest but we have a valuation and until that valuation is met, there is no real decision to make.

"I understand the player's situation but we've spoken a lot over the last few days so we're really, really clear. I think we've both got clarity on it.

"Until there's a situation where we have to make a decision on it, it's very much a case of concentrating on training and the next match. If there does need to be a decision, then that will happen. Martin's trained extremely well and he's looking forward to Monday's match (away to Celtic)."

Hibs have been busy in the January window, adding Ewan Henderson, Elias Melkersen, Rocky Bushiri and Harry Clarke to their squad, along with Chris Mueller, who agreed a pre-contract last summer, while Dylan Tait returns from his loan at Raith Rovers.

Maloney, who refused to be drawn on reports linking Hibs with Brentford winger Joel Valencia, is hoping to keep any departures to a minimum.

He said: "I'm really happy with what we've done so far.

"I'm very appreciative of the work the owner and the CEO have done to bring in the players as quickly as they have because having this much time training has been a big benefit. I'm really happy with the squad I have."