Scott Brown 'set to sign' former Hibs ace as Fleetwood boss steals march on League One rivals

Brown, who took charge of Fleetwood last month after holding talks with Raith Rovers, made St Johnstone full-back Shaun Rooney his first transfer capture on the back of appointing former Hibs team-mate Steven Whittaker as his assistant.

Now another Easter Road connection appears on the cards with former Hibs midfielder Josh Vela set to become Brown’s latest signing on a free transfer from League One rivals Shrewsbury Town, according to reports.

Vela made just 14 appearances for Hibs after joining from Bolton Wanderers on a three-year contract in the summer of 2019.

Josh Vela, in action for Hibernian in July 2019, is 'set to sign' for Celtic legend Scott Brown at Fleetwood Town.

He failed to settle in Scotland and left in January 2020 following the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom, moving back to England to sign for Shrewsbury, where he won both the fan's and player's Player of the Year awards the following season.

Shrewsbury claim the player reneged on an agreement with them and he now looks set to join Brown at Highbury Stadium.

Town's statement on the midfielder's imminent exit read: "Shrewsbury Town can also say that it would appear that Josh Vela will not be signing another deal with the club.

"Having agreed a new two-year deal with Steve Cotterill the day after the Wigan game, the club had his new contract ready at the start of May and sent it to him to sign.