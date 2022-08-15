Scott Allan opens up on retirement and the issue over his future: 'I know the way chairmen think'

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder left Hibs this summer but has so far been unable to secure a signing at an alternative club.

He believes his health – a heart condition and diabetes – has been ‘an issue’ for some teams casting doubt over his future, but he insists after the advice of three separate medical experts, he still has something to offer.

"There's life left in me. I need to be playing. Since being diagnosed with the heart condition a few years ago, it's thrown doubt in there for some of the clubs. I know the way chairmen think. One million per cent it would be an issue for some teams. I've worked so hard to get back,” he wrote in a column for BBC Scotland.

"I went to three separate cardiologists. One from London, one from Leeds, one from America. When we took into account the diabetes, we found a way that meant I wouldn't have to retire.

“I've had the condition all my career, but it just got to a point where it showed up. I had already played 10 years of professional football with that and type-1 diabetes. What I have done to get back fit is nullify that problem.”

Allan accepts he may have to take a step back to move forwards – before leaving Easter Road he spent time on loan in the Championship at Inverness, but rather than retire he “wanted to do everything in my power to continue”.

He added: “The type of player I am, I need six games to get up to speed and you'll see the best of me. I don't feel I was given that opportunity in the last season or so. That's been the problem - there's no momentum gathered.

“When teams look at it, you don't have minutes under the belt, combined with the fact you have a heart problem - which is now all fine - they look and go, 'maybe we'll go for someone else'.