Scott Allan: Former boss could give ex-Hibs and Celtic midfielder route back

Allan wrote in a personal opinion blog of his fears of being marked out as a free agent ‘with an asterisk’ due to his heart condition and diabetes but insists after the advice of three separate medical experts, he still has something to offer and after 14 years in the game retirement was not an option he was contemplating.

"There's life left in me. I need to be playing. Since being diagnosed with the heart condition a few years ago, it's thrown doubt in there for some of the clubs. I know the way chairmen think. One million per cent it would be an issue for some teams. I've worked so hard to get back,” he wrote in a column for BBC Scotland online.

Willing to make a ‘less glamorous step’ in order to secure regular football, one of Allan's former bosses could now give the player a platform in the SPFL Championship after his summer departure from Hibs in the cinch Premiership.

Dick Campbell had Allan with him at Forfar Athletic for a month’s emergency loan in season 2010/11 and the pair are now said to be in talks over a possible reunion 12 years later at Arbroath.

Allan could take a wealth of experience to Gayfield from two terms at Easter Road but also Celtic, Portsmouth, West Bromwich Albion and both Dundee clubs and insisted he would do “everything in his power” to continue his playing career.