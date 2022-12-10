Italian side Udinese could offer Ryan Porteous an alternative option as he prepares to leave Hibs.

The Scotland international is approaching the final six months of his contract at Easter Road. The club released a statement at the end of last month all but confirming the player would depart as they revealed he had “turned down a highly-improved new deal to extend his stay”.

Porteous was this week linked with a shock move to Rangers when former Hibs boss Jim Duffy suggested the Ibrox club would be interested. The Scotsman reported earlier this week no official approach has been made by the Glasgow side, or any other club, while a move to an upwardly mobile club in the English Championship would appeal. According to the Scottish Sun, a host of second tier sides from England are interested, including West Brom, Watford and Stoke City, as well as Millwall who have previously had bids rejected. The same outlet reports, Serie A side Udinese are keen on the 23-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italians have a close relationship with Watford with the teams owned by the same family. Scotland has also become a popular destination for club’s in Italy’s top-flight with Bologna signing both Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson, while Hellas Verona recruited Josh Doig from Hibs this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Porteous, who enjoyed a loan spell with Edinburgh early in his career, has played more than 150 times for the Hibees. He was rewarded with a Scotland cap in November when he started and impressed in a 0-0 draw with Ukraine in the Nations League.