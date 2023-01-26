Hibs have not written off the possibility of defender Ryan Porteous playing in this Saturday’s crucial cinch Premiership head-to-head with Aberdeen, despite a transfer fee being agreed between the Edinburgh club and Watford.

The 23-year-old defender has been in England trying to iron out personal terms with the Skybet Championship outfit, but business has not yet been completed and, in what would be a surprising turn of events, Hibs have said that he could yet be involved in the tussle between the fifth-placed Pittodrie side and themselves in sixth place.

A win would leapfrog Hibs above their guests and would, undoubtedly, signal the end of Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen tenure following defeat to West of Scotland League side Darvel on Monday and chairman Dave Cormack’s stark statement highlighting the need for an "immediate response" in the capital. It would be an intriguing curtain fall for Porteous, who Goodwin accused of “blatant cheating” following a controversial match earlier this season.

Describing Scottish football as a fishbowl, the Scotland defender feels he can gain a clean slate and escape parochial judgements if he swaps Hibs for a new challenge. His current contract is due to expire in the summer, and having made it clear that he is unwilling to extend his stay in Leith, the board have opted to cash in while they can.

MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 08: Hibernian's Ryan Porteous celebrates at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Hibs at Fir Park, on January 08, 2023, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Porteous has been linked with a host of clubs since it became clear that a pre-contract was an option, with Italian Serie A side Udinese, French Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse and Skybet Championship promotion hopefuls Blackburn Rovers all in the hunt along with Watford, but it is the Hornets that have found the finances to tempt Hibs into a January sale. Signing off on a £200,000 base fee which could rise to between £400,000-£500,000 with adds on, Hibs have also managed to stitch a significant sell-on clause into the deal and it is now up to the player and his representatives to push it over the line.

Porteous, who came through the youth academy at his boyhood club and has been keen to see Hibs earn something for him while pushing forward with his own career ambitions, has been a first-team regular after he broke into the first team in July 2017, but it has been assumed he had played his last game – last weekend’s Scottish Cup defeat to derby rivals Hearts – after he chose to meet with Watford.

It also appears that Kevin Nisbet could be set to join Demi Mitchell in leaving Easter Road, who became the latest Hibs player to vacate the building when he made the move to Exeter City. This time it is Millwall doing the bidding of over £2m for Nisbet, with add-ons, in a deal that could see the striker battling it out with Porteous for Championship promotion and a shot at the English Premier League.