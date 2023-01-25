The Irishman was widely expected to be sacked after the 1-0 loss to the team from sixth tier of Scottish football on the back of last week’s 5-0 reverse at Hearts and amid a run of just one victory in nine matches since the return from the World Cup.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack met with the board of directors on Wednesday to consider the future of Goodwin, and the US-based businessman confirmed that the manager will remain in post for Saturday’s trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian.
“We all recognise that Monday’s disastrous result in the Scottish Cup was totally unacceptable. It added insult to injury after such a poor result against Hearts, following what was a strong performance in the semi-final against Rangers at Hampden,” Cormack said in a statement on the Aberdeen website.
“The football monitoring board, comprising Stewart Milne, Willie Garner, Steven Gunn and me, have now had a full and frank meeting with Jim. It wasn’t an easy conversation, but necessary after the overall poor results since the World Cup break.
“From our wider discussions over the last two days, we believe that the senior players and the squad are behind the manager. Combined with our discussions at today’s meeting, Jim will be in the dug-out on Saturday. However, to be clear, Jim has been left in no doubt that the Board and the fans are seeking an immediate response from him and the players.”