Jim Goodwin will remain as Aberdeen manager but has been told results must improve immediately in the wake of the Scottish Cup defeat to Darvel.

The Irishman was widely expected to be sacked after the 1-0 loss to the team from sixth tier of Scottish football on the back of last week’s 5-0 reverse at Hearts and amid a run of just one victory in nine matches since the return from the World Cup.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack met with the board of directors on Wednesday to consider the future of Goodwin, and the US-based businessman confirmed that the manager will remain in post for Saturday’s trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian.

“We all recognise that Monday’s disastrous result in the Scottish Cup was totally unacceptable. It added insult to injury after such a poor result against Hearts, following what was a strong performance in the semi-final against Rangers at Hampden,” Cormack said in a statement on the Aberdeen website.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin remains in charge for the weekend trip to Hibernian. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“The football monitoring board, comprising Stewart Milne, Willie Garner, Steven Gunn and me, have now had a full and frank meeting with Jim. It wasn’t an easy conversation, but necessary after the overall poor results since the World Cup break.