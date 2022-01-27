Runar Hauge to Hibs: Bodo/Glimt winger flies in to complete move as Norwegian link explained

Runar Hauge (right) pictured in action for Norway U19s during a match against Germany U19s in 2019. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for DFB)

The 20-year-old Bodo/Glimt winger was flying into the UK today and, with a fee already agreed between the Scottish side and Celtic’s Europa League opponents, he will look to complete his medical and paperwork within the next 24 hours, although pushing through his work permit may take a little longer.

An exciting talent, it is understood that Hibs were made aware of his availability over the weekend, thanks to chief executive Ben Kensell’s long-standing relationship with the Norwegian club’s academy manager Gregg Broughton, who formerly fulfilled the same role at Norwich and the club have wasted little time in making their move.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it has been stressed that he is not a like-for-like replacement for Martin Boyle, who joined Al-Faisaly last week, Hauge – who is out of contract in the summer – does offer some of the Australian international’s attributes.

Like his former Bodo/Glimt colleague Elias Melkersen, he is viewed as a long-term prospect but the Easter Road club are hoping he can also be an immediate asset as they look to conjure up a more incisive end product in their transition towards a more possession football style of play under new manager Shaun Maloney.

Hauge, whose brother Jens Petter is currently on the books at AC Milan, will be Hibs’ eighth addition to the squad this month, following the arrival of Chris Mueller, Dylan Tait, Melkersen, Harry Clarke, Ewan Henderson, Rocky Bushiri, and Demetri Mitchell. The club are still chasing one more acquisition before the window closes next week.