Martin Boyle has left Hibs for Al-Faisaly.

The player, who joined the Easter Road club in 2015, on loan from Dundee, and has gone on to make 265 appearances and score 65 goals, has moved on for a fee the club has described as a “significant undisclosed seven-figure sum”.

Hibs had repelled two previous bids which failed to meet their £3million asking price, but were unable to turn down the latest offer.

Agreeing highly-lucrative personal terms, the switch should set the 28 year-old Australian international up for life and although Boyle was under contract until 2024, the Leith side felt they could not get in the way of that.

Boyle was in the stand on Thursday evening to watch Hibs face Cove before saying his goodbyes.

Boyle was left out of the side that defeated Cove Rangers to progress beyond the fourth round of the Scottish Cup last night and, speaking afterwards, manager Shaun Maloney said that he expected matters to progress today.

He also stressed that he would need the money made from the deal to find a player capable of plugging the gap left by Boyle, who was part of the 2016 Scottish Cup winning squad and has evolved into one the club’s most popular and influential players, on and off the pitch.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell praised Boyle’s conduct throughout the process, saying: “We’d like to begin by thanking Martin Boyle for everything he’s done for Hibernian FC over the last seven years. He created some really special memories with us and gave everything for the supporters.

“Letting Martin go was a difficult decision to make as he’s an important player for us, but equally when a player is presented with a life-changing option in front of him and makes it clear that it’s an option he’d like to take, then we have to listen.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell.

“Discussion have been on-going for a long period with Martin, and he understood our stance. We took a firm, but fair approach and he conducted himself incredibly well during what’s been a difficult period for him, and we thank him for that.

“We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back at Hibernian FC.”