Revealed: Hibs sacked Jack Ross BEFORE the morning as club move quickly to bring in successor

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell is leading the hunt for Jack Ross' successor. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

With assistant manager John Potter also exiting the club, first team coach and former club captain David Gray will take charge for this weekend’s trip to Paisley for the latest in a long line of must-win matches as the Leith side look to arrest their current slide and ignite an upturn in results.

A return of one win in nine Premiership games, earning four points from a possible 27, ultimately cost Ross his job, with the manager, who guided the team to a third place finish in his only full season at the helm, being informed of the club’s decision shortly after the final whistle sounded on their 1-0 defeat at Livingston on Wednesday night.

It was a blow for the manager, who admitted that on the back of some disappointing results, the buck stopped with him and, aware that he was teetering on the brink, in the wake of their abject showing at the Tony Macaroni Arena, where Hibs fans chanted that Ross was ‘getting sacked in the morning’, he had warned his players that he may not survive their latest horror show.

He had still hoped to be given until at least the Premier Sports Cup final next Sunday - the second time in the four knockout competitions he has overseen while at Easter Road that he has guided the team to the last two. The other two runs ended at the semi-final stage. But, with dissatisfaction growing and the club sitting in seventh place in the Premiership, 11 points adrift of city rivals Hearts, who occupy third spot, the club’s hierarchy ran out of patience.

“Following the prolonged run of poor results in the league, the club has taken the tough decision to relieve Jack Ross of his duties,” said chief executive Ben Kensell.

“We thank Jack & John for all their hard work and dedication to the role, the club has moved forward under their leadership, and we will fondly remember some incredible highs like reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the league last season.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. The Club will now look to appoint a new manager to take the club and this talented young squad forward and a further update will be provided in due course.”

Rumours are rife that Hibs have already identified the person they want to take over from Ross, with former Hamilton, Norwich and Preston gaffer Alex Neil the frontrunner, having worked with Kensell at Carrow Road.

And, while Gray, who only joined the first team coaching squad this season, will be assisted by former interim boss Eddie May and goalkeeping coach Craig Samson, the club want to have their new appointee in situ for the trip to Hampden, and the busy run-in to the winter break, which culminates in the Edinburgh derby on January 3.

By then the club will be able to utilise the services of US winger Chris Mueller and enter the transfer market for the centre-back and attacking reinforcements Ross asked for in the summer but were not forthcoming and which undoubtedly undermined him this season as poor form, injuries and suspensions all took their toll.