Hibs explain why Jack Ross was sacked and reveal interim coaching team - new boss expected by Hampden

Jack Ross has left Hibs after two years at the club.

Defeat to Livingston on Wednesday night gave the Easter Road side a return of just four points from a possible 27 in their last nine games and, with games coming thick and fast, the “tough decision” was taken to part company with the man who guided them to third place in his only full term in Leith.

The move comes just ten days before the Premier Sports Cup final, against Celtic but with the side sitting seventh in the Premiership, 11 points adrift of capital rivals Hearts in third.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their statement, Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said that the club “will now look to appoint a new manager to take this club and this talented young squad forward”.

Gray, who only joined the coaching staff this season, has been put in interim charge, along with Eddie May and goalkeeping coach Craig Samson, as the team prepare for this Saturday’s trip to Paisley to face St Mirren – but it is expected that Ross’ permanent replacement will be in situ ahead of next weekend’s Hampden showdown.

The statement read: “We thank Jack & John for all their hard work and dedication to the role, the club has moved forward under their leadership, and we will fondly remember some incredible highs like reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the league last season.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”