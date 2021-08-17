Martin Boyle: Hibs dismiss Aberdeen's £500k bid as release clause 'does not apply'

A £500,000 bid to take Hibs striker Martin Boyle back to his birthplace has been ‘instantly rejected’ by the Easter Road club.

By David Oliver
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 8:56 am
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 9:10 am
The Australian international has a half-million pound clause in his contract allowing him to speak to clubs who match the asking price – but the condition does NOT apply to Scottish sides. That led to the Dons’ offer being immediately rebuffed when received at Easter Road.

Sources close to the club say the forward remains ‘very happy’ at Hibs, where he has played since 2015, and is not seeking a move away despite the interest.

Jack Ross has already spoken of the need to retain his attacking options in light of Christian Doidge's latest injury with transfer speculation following Kevin Nisbet and now ex-Dundee winger Boyle who scored 15 goals last season and five already this term.

Hibernian's Martin Boyle and Christian Doidge. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Boyle spent part of the summer on World Cup qualifying duty with the Socceroos and has been nominated for the country’s Footballer of the Year award.

Martin BoyleAberdeenJack Ross
