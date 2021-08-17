Martin Boyle: Hibs dismiss Aberdeen's £500k bid as release clause 'does not apply'

The Australian international has a half-million pound clause in his contract allowing him to speak to clubs who match the asking price – but the condition does NOT apply to Scottish sides. That led to the Dons’ offer being immediately rebuffed when received at Easter Road.

Sources close to the club say the forward remains ‘very happy’ at Hibs, where he has played since 2015, and is not seeking a move away despite the interest.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Ross has already spoken of the need to retain his attacking options in light of Christian Doidge's latest injury with transfer speculation following Kevin Nisbet and now ex-Dundee winger Boyle who scored 15 goals last season and five already this term.

Hibernian's Martin Boyle and Christian Doidge. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Boyle spent part of the summer on World Cup qualifying duty with the Socceroos and has been nominated for the country’s Footballer of the Year award.