'Proud day for Hibs' as club expand football operations with acquisition of women's side

The move will see the women’s side take a further step towards professional status, joining the Hibs men’s team, development squad and Under-18 side in an expanded football operation at Easter Road.

Over the course of the summer, manager Dean Gibson and a number of Hibs Women players have put pen-to-paper on full-time professional contracts, while plans are also in place for the team to relocate to a brand-new home in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Kensell, Hibs chief executive, said: “This is a really proud day for everyone involved with Hibernian FC. Embedding the Women’s team within the club has always been a key ambition of ours, so we’re delighted we’ve been able to reach that goal ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“We made huge strides last season by breaking the Scottish attendance for women’s football with over 5,500 spectators watching the Edinburgh derby and it’s been clear to see the growth the game has made over the last few years. We have a clear vision for Hibernian Women, and we want to build on their success to inspire a generation of young female players.

“We are also proud to see Hibernian Women return to Edinburgh, this city should always be their home. We will fully support and invest in the Women’s football strategy, like we have done this season, with the ambition of eventually achieving European football and becoming a professional outfit.

“Hibernian FC is proud of being an inclusive club for all and I believe this shows real intent to put women’s football at the very heart of the Club.

“We would also like to thank Hibernian Community Foundation for all the work they’ve done over the years with the Women’s Team.”

The Hibs Women's squad takes a picture with a fan during a Hibs open training session with season ticket holders at Easter Road on May 02, 2022. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Hibs plan to recruit additional employees to support the growth of Women’s side, with the Women’s Academy remaining under the charitable arm of the football club, the Hibernian Community Foundation.

Hibs were one of 20 clubs to be inducted into the inaugural Scottish Women’s Premier League in May.